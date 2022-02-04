Cheap Fitbit deal – save over £100 off the Fitbit Sense right now

Audio player loading…

Right now, you can pick up the Fitbit Sense for just £195 at Amazon. That's a saving of over £100 off the regular asking price, and almost as cheap as it was on Black Friday.

Like all the best Fitbits, the Sense monitors your activity levels throughout the day, counting your steps and keeping tabs on your heart rate. It can also record workouts, and has on-board GPS to accurately record your pace and distance during activities like walking, running, and cycling.

If you're not in the UK, scroll down for the best Fitbit deals near you.

Fitbit Sense: £299.99 £105 at Amazon

Save £104.99 - The Sense is a top-end Fitbit that rarely drops below £220, so this is a real bargain. We're expecting the price to jump back up again soon, so don't hang around if you're interested.

However, the Sense also has a couple of special sensors that you won't find on most fitness trackers. The first of these measures stress by monitoring EDA (electrodermal activity) responses. Put simply, adrenal activity causes you to sweat, which makes your skin more conductive. The watch uses a very mild electrical current to monitor changes in conductivity over time.

The Sense also has an ECG sensor, which can monitor for signs of atrial fibrillation (an irregular heart rate), which should be investigated by a doctor.

It monitors sleep too, lets you make contactless purchases via Fitbit Pay, and displays smartphone notifications right on your wrist. It's nicely designed too, with a rounded design and soft silicone band that make it comfortable to wear day and night.

