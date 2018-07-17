The best cheap Chromebook deals in July 2018

With so many cheap Chromebook deals on the internet around right now, there’s a huge selection of great devices to choose from. You might think that the best Chromebooks are already quite economical, but we’re here to tell you that we’ve managed to score deals that quite possibly achieve the impossible, by going a few steps cheaper – thanks to Amazon Prime Day.

You don’t need to worry about us prioritizing affordability over quality either. Because the best cheap Chromebook deals around include several computers capable of running Android applications through the Google Play Store.. Without further delay, let’s dive in.

Our favorite Chromebooks on sale

HP Chromebook 14

A finely balanced Chromebook

CPU: Intel Celeron N2840 – N2940 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics | RAM: 2GB – 4GB | Screen: 14-inch, HD (1,366 x 768) BrightView | Storage: 16GB – 32GB eMMC

Excellent keyboard, trackpad

Crisp, vivid screen

Slower than some rivals

Average battery life

This is where you should begin your search for a Chromebook. At 14 inches in screen size and inside an adorable frame, the HP Chromebook 14 offers a fine middle ground for the indecisive shopper. With standardized parts inside, this Chromebook can do essentially all its closest rivals can and then some, with its microSD card reader and slew of ports – unlike similarly-priced, tinier Chromebooks.

Read our full review: HP Chromebook 14

Dell Chromebook 11

If you must go small, go with a Dell

CPU: Intel Celeron N2840 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics | RAM: 2GB – 4GB | Screen: 11.6-inch HD (1366 x 768) touchscreen | Storage: 16GB SSD

Rugged design

180-degree barrel hinge

Touchscreen not standard

Small keyboard

It’s almost as if Dell hand-crafted this Chromebook to get work done in the classroom. It’s got an indicator light on the lid that teachers can use as if the student raised his or her hand to answer (or ask) a question. And, it’s rubberized in many places to better survive drops and dents. It’s an awfully mobile laptop, too, making it sensible for work at almost any class level, or if you just want a lightweight web browser and email machine.

Read our full review: Dell Chromebook 11

Acer Chromebook 15

The cheapest 15-inch laptop you’ll find

CPU: Intel Celeron – Core i5 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics – HD Graphics 5500 | RAM: 2GB – 4GB | Screen: 15.6-inch HD (1,366 x 768) – FHD (1,920 x 1,080) | Storage: 16GB – 32GB SSD

Large, FHD screen

Lots of RAM

Roomy keyboard

Could fit more ports

If you’re looking for a large laptop but don’t want to pay the price, Chromebook deals are the right ones to hunt. Acer’s crafted a strong, 15.6-inch Chrome machine that can house plenty of beefier components than most other laptops at its price range. It doesn’t do much that’s exclusive to its larger size so much that it simply does those things more. For many, that’s a selling point worth trying to find the best deal over, and this just so happens to be the best one.

Read our full review: Acer Chromebook 15

Google Pixelbook

The best Chromebook ever – hands down

CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 615 | RAM: 8 – 16GB | Screen: 12.3-inch, QHD (2,400 x 1,600) touchscreen | Storage: 128GB – 512GB

Sublime design

Awesome keyboard

Pen sold separately

Poor audio performance

Not long after killing off the Chromebook Pixel, Google has revived it in a way that no one was expecting leading into its reveal. Now, it’s called the Google Pixelbook, and it takes a sharp turn away from its predecessor. That’s mainly because we’re looking at a machine that can run Android apps natively in addition to bolstering Chrome OS. With ample storage space, nigh-perfect stylus integration and Google Assistant, the Pixelbook is the best Chromebook you can buy. That said, while Google Pixelbook deals will be hard to come by, it's one of the most-searched laptops right now, so it's worth calling out – not to mention being on the lookout for hot deals.

Read the full review: Google Pixelbook

Acer Chromebook R11

One of cheapest hybrid Chromebooks

CPU: Intel Celeron N3150 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics | RAM: 2GB – 4GB | Screen: 11.6-inch, HD (1,366 x 768) | Storage: 16GB – 32GB SSD

Convertible

Good battery life

HD-only display

Terrible trackpad

The R11's subdued design may not win any awards, but behind that white shell is a surprisingly slim laptop destined to last an entire day's work. It’s even among the first Chromebooks to support Android apps by way of the Google Play Store. So, if you’ve ever wanted to use Firefox on a Chromebook, now you can. The R11 packs day-long battery life, sharp performance and a 360-degree hinge for the touchscreen. It won't burn your wallet, thereby making cons, like an iffy trackpad and barely-HD screen, a little easier to take.

Read the full review: Acer Chromebook R11

Acer Chromebook 14

The best cheap MacBook Air money can buy

CPU: Intel Celeron N3160 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 400 | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 14-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) IPS | Storage: 32GB SSD

Gorgeous looks

Solid keyboard and touchpad

Flaky HD video playback

Acer tends to run the show in our Chromebook roundups, and for good reason: it makes great Chromebooks. If you want the look and near-feel of a MacBook Air, despite its waning presence, Acer makes a Chromebook for that. Its Chromebook 14 looks and feels like Apple’s famous notebook on the outside, but of course can’t truly feel like using one with how little it costs. Still, a full HD screen is one thing this super-cheap laptop has and the MacBook Air doesn’t, so there’s that.

Read our full review: Acer Chromebook 14

