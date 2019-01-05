Can anybody compete with Vodafone's cheap fibre broadband deals?

Broadband can be a pretty competitive market, each supplier undercutting the other to get the title of best fibre broadband deal. But Vodafone has been holding on as one of our favourites recently offering fibre for an incredibly cheap price but the question probably on your mind is can any other broadband deal compete?

The deals in reference are Vodafone's Superfast 1 and 2 packages which have received big price cuts recently knocking them down to some seriously cheap prices. The standout deal for us is Vodafone's Superfast 1 package which you can now get for £20 a month. That's average speeds of 35Mb for a very low price.

But what other options are there? Well BT has always been a favourite of ours, mainly due to it's big reward cards. Right now you can get BT Superfast Fibre for £29.99 with average speeds of 50Mb. While that is already a great deal, the £100 BT reward card you get with it really sells it.

If you wanted something a bit extra with your fibre then Virgin has dropped the price of its Player Bundle. That's superfast fibre speeds averaging 108Mb, over 70 TV channels and the ability to rewind and record TV, all for £32 a month.

You can see all of the deals mentioned in full down below but if for whatever reason you're needing something a little bit different then you can find all of the options available in the UK on our best broadband deals page.

Vodafone's cheap fibre deals

Vodafone Superfast 1 | 18 months | 35Mb avg speed | Line rental inc. | FREE upfront | £23 £20 per month

This was already a pretty cheap fibre broadband offer but Vodafone has come along and slashed the price even more. For just £20 a month you get average speeds of 35Mb (that means downloads of over 4MB per second). That is £3 a month less than the old price so you know you're saving money on your broadband.

Vodafone Superfast 2 | 18 months | 63Mb avg speed | Line rental inc. | FREE upfront | £29 £24 per month

You rarely see speeds like this for a price so low. For £24 per month you can get your hands on Vodafone's superfast 63 Mb average speeds (that works out at 7.87 MB/s). And not to mention there's no upfront fee - this is an overall great bargain on some seriously fast broadband.

The best of rest fibre broadband deals

Virgin Media Player Bundle | 12 months | 108Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 70+ channels | £25 upfront | £37 £32 per month

This is the package for those who want a little bit more with their broadband. Not only are you getting superfast speeds but you also get access to a huge array of channels and the ability to pause, rewind and record live TV and all for £32 a month - doesn't get much better than that. And not to mention this contract is only 12 months long, perfect for those who don't want to be tied in for 18 months.View Deal

BT Superfast Fibre | 18 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 router delivery | £29.99pm + £100 reward card

BT's cheapest fibre broadband. For £29.99 a month you can get average speeds of 50Mb and not to mention BT will throw in a free £100 reward card to sweeten the deal. You do have to pay a £9.99 router charge but after that it's just the monthly charges.

