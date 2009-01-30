YouTube near to Hollywood agency deal

YouTube, it's where all the stars hang out

The bods at YouTube are close to securing a deal with a big-time Hollywood agency. The link-up with William Morris Agency would mean that a whole host of A-list celebrities would star in officially sanctioned videos.

Stars of the agency include Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe and Jackie Chan, so we would expect specially commissioned clips starring the actors to flood the website.

Stars of the web

At present, YouTube has signed myriad deals with music companies to broadcast music videos and the like, but having original content filled with A-list talent, both behind and in front of the camera, would be a huge boon for YouTube.

And if Joss Whedon (Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along) and Seth MacFarlane (Cavalcade of Cartoon Comedy) can make hit shows for the web with little money, then the repercussions of this deal could be massive.