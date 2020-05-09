Brilliant BT Broadband deal alert: £80 reward card and less than £30/pm for fibre

We know that this Bank Holiday may be looking a lot like all your other weekends at the moment (spending a bit of time at home, perhaps?), but the extra day off work does make it the ideal time to finally get your broadband deal sorted out.

And BT has come up with a belter of a deal right in the nick of time. Sign up to its best value Superfast Fibre 1 plan any time this week and you stand to receive an £80 pre-paid Mastercard that you can spend on whatever you like, anywhere you like.

So if - like us - your favourite kind of freebie is a nice fat wad of cash, you'll probably want to know more. Fortunately, the rest of the details are pretty handsome, too. You're looking at monthly payments of £28.99, rocketing speeds of 50Mb (plenty for seamless streaming and a houseful of hungry internet users) and only the cost of the router delivery to pay upfront.

BT Broadband says that most of its packages can be installed without an engineer visit to your home - it will simply send you a hub and it’s easy to get set up yourself.

However this is a 24-month contract, so if the contract length feels off-putting, consult our guide to the fibre broadband deals from all of the different providers.

Still too expensive? Compare all of the cheap broadband deals available

BT's brand new broadband deal in full:

BT Superfast Fibre 1 | 24 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £28.99pm + £80 Reward Card

It's just about the best we've seen from BT in a few weeks. The monthly costs are a reasonable £28.99 and when you include the Reward Card, you're effectively paying around £25 a month for speeds averaging 50Mb - super value!

View Deal

What is a BT Reward Card?

The Reward Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that you can use anywhere that accepts Mastercard. In short, that's around a million shops, cafes and restaurants around the world, so you shouldn't find it difficult to find places to spend, spend, spend.

It's an old-fashioned chip and pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that cash.

Today's best broadband deals