Boxing Day sales are already cutting prices on Fitbit and Samsung fitness trackers

The Boxing Day sales offer the perfect opportunity to grab a cheap fitness tracker or smartwatch, and we're already seeing discounts going live across UK retailers that rival those we typically see after Christmas Day itself.
That all means you can already score some fantastic discounts on Fitbit deals and Samsung Galaxy Watches, with both old and new models alike joining the early Boxing Day sales fun.
That Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is now available for just £272 (down from £399), however, you can also pick up the original smartwatch for just £159 (was £279). If you're looking for something even cheaper, you'll find the Fitbit Versa 2 on sale for just £129 down from £199, and even the very latest Fitbit Charge 4 is £30 off - now £99.99.
You'll find all these cheap fitness tracker deals just below, but we're also rounding up all the latest Boxing Day sales if you're after more savings as well.
Boxing Day sales - Samsung Galaxy Watch deals
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 - 41mm:
£399 £272 at Amazon
The latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is seeing a £120 price drop at Amazon today, coming in at just £272. That's a stunning price on the latest release, and the lowest we've seen yet.
Samsung Galaxy Watch - 42mm:
£279 £159 at Amazon
The original Samsung Galaxy Watch has dropped back down to its lowest price yet at Amazon - a price we only briefly saw back in November. That means this is an excellent chance to pick up the older generation and save some serious cash in the process.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active - 40mm:
£199 £129 at Amazon
The cheapest Samsung Galaxy Watch Active smartwatch is down to just £129 at Amazon right now. That's £70 off and an excellent price on the older model that still holds its own in features and specs.
View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 - 40mm:
£269 £209 at Amazon
This £60 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 has brought about the cheapest price yet on the latest Active model from Samsung. We usually see this smartwatch on sale for £219 - £239, which makes that extra £10 even stronger.
View Deal
Boxing Day sales - Fitbit deals
Fitbit Charge 4:
£129.99 £99.99 at Argos
The Fitbit Charge 4 is one of the best fitness trackers you can buy today, and was only released earlier this year. It's the first Fitbit Charge to feature on-board GPS to track your outdoor activities without a smartphone. It also offers all-day heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, contactless payments via Fitbit Pay and a lot more, all in a sleek, lightweight watch.
View Deal
Fitbit Versa 2:
£199 £129 at Currys
Save £70 - If you're after a fairly cheap smartwatch (certainly cheaper than Apple anyway), the Fitbit Versa 2 offers far more than the excellent fitness features that made the brand so famous. You're getting an excellent display for all your smartphone notifications as well as Amazon Alexa built in as well.
View Deal
