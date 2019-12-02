Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones are a Cyber Monday steal

It was one of best Black Friday deals we saw this year - the brilliant Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones for an all-time low price. And then, unsurprisingly, the unprecedented offer vanished.

But that doesn't mean that your chance to grab these headphones with a massive discount has entirely disappeared - thanks to Cyber Monday deals, they're still at John Lewis and Amazon (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Bose headphones deals in your region.)

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II are among the best noise-cancelling headphones on the planet and, with a £100 discount on the RRP, they remain an absolute bargain, too. Yep, the Bose QC 35 IIs were £329 at launch but both John Lewis and Amazon currently have them in stock with a £229 price tag and your choice of the Black, Silver or Rose Gold colourways.

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II: £329.95 £229

These high quality headphones are renowned for their excellent audio and class-leading noise cancellation at a mid-range price tag usually reserved for less feature-packed headsets. Buy from John Lewis or from Amazon

How good are the Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones?

With incredible sound quality and updated support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, these are superior headphones with a robust support for 2019's tech. Plus, you're getting class-leading comfort and a noise cancellation potential you'll rarely find at this price point.

Bose fans will know that the QC 35 IIs aren't the latest in the audio brand's noise-cancelling range, but they still more than hold their weight. Discover more with our in-depth Bose QuietComfort 35 II review.

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.