Boost your speeds with these 6 excellent faster fibre broadband deals

With broadband deals usually being split into two categories - fibre and ADSL - there is one area that tends to be easily forgotten, faster fibre broadband packages.

You might now be thinking, isn't that just fibre? Well, technically not. Many providers offer a boosted version of fibre broadband deals, often with names such as 'fibre max', 'fibre boost' or 'super boosted maxed fibre'...Okay that last one isn't real but it's not far off.

But names aside, these packages are a great way to increase your speeds without having to pay a whole lot more. In fact, a number of providers offer these packages at prices pretty similar to regular fibre deals.

With a whole host of excellent faster fibre broadband deals currently available, now is a brilliant time to grab one. We've listed all of the standout options below, ranging from the names you know such as Plusnet broadband deals through to the names that may not be so familiar like Hyperoptic.

1. The UK's cheapest faster fibre broadband deal

TalkTalk Faster Fibre Speed Boost | 18 months | Avg speeds 67Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £26.50pm

If you're looking for the best deal on a faster fibre package, it's looking like TalkTalk is the absolute winner. Not only is it the cheapest option on boosted fibre, it also has faster speeds than the average deal (by a few Mb). Overall, TalkTalk seems like the best of all of the different factors.

(Image credit: plusnet) Plusnet Unlimited Fibre Extra | 18 months | Avg speeds 66Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £27.99pm |

While TalkTalk is the cheapest faster fibre option, you can technically get even cheaper with Plusnet. Thanks to a £60 reward card offer from Plusnet, you only effectively pay £24.65 a month, making it slightly cheaper overall compared to TalkTalk. So if you don't mind messing around with reward cards, this is the cheapest offer around.

2. Fibre speeds with freebies from BT

BT Superfast Fibre Broadband | 18 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £31.99pm + £80 BT M&S Voucher + £30 BT Reward Card

If it's BT or nothing, or you want some incentives with your broadband, this is the way to go. It's slower than some of the other options on the list but the offer of a £80 M&S voucher and £30 BT reward card are too good to miss - but they end on Thursday July 11.

3. Superfast speeds with Virgin broadband

(Image credit: Virgin) Virgin M100 Fibre Broadband | 12 months | 108Mb avg speed | Line rental inc. | £35 upfront | £33 per month

For some, even these faster fibre speeds won't be enough - that's where Virgin steps in. Known for its ridiculous fibre speeds, Virgin is offering speeds averaging 108Mb. It does come at a price a fair bit more expensive than average but that extra price is getting you some lightning fast speeds. Before you commit to Virgin, it is worth seeing if you can get the deal below, it is only available to a small percentage of the country but is cheaper and faster than Virgin.

4. A fibre bargain for a select few

(Image credit: hyperoptic) Hyperoptic 150Mb Fibre Broadband | 12 months | 150Mb avg. speed | FREE upfront | £27 per month

Hyperoptic is a bit of a wildcard in this list. It is only available to a very small percentage of the country but if you can get it, it is an absolute bargain. This package only costs the tinniest bit more than what TalkTalk is charging, but it offers over double the average speed. If you can get it, this is definitely the best option on the list.



5. Faster speeds with broadband and TV deals

(Image credit: Virgin) Virgin Big Bundle | 12 months | 54Mb avg speed | Line rental inc. | £35 upfront | £29 per month

While these speeds from Virgin are slower than the rest of the deals on this list (except BT) it is too much of a bargain to ignore. Offering average speeds of 54Mb, along with over 110 TV channels, the ability to pause and rewind live TV and free weekend calls, this is a bargain for £29 a month.

