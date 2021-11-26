Black Friday has arrived and these are the 9 best phone deals from the massive sale

Well, Black Friday has officially arrived! If you've bookmarked this big day of saving as the time to buy a new smartphone, you're in luck as there are some huge discounts on the top devices.

While we've seen promotions spanning cheap Samsung devices, SIM plans, flagship devices and everything in between, it's the premium handsets and popular iPhones we've seen the most impressive offers on.

Despite being a very new option, the Google Pixel 6 has featured frequently, along with the Samsung Galaxy S21 series and iPhones ranging from the 13 series through the 12 and 11 devices.

Below we've picked out the nine absolute strongest offers we've seen so far. These include both SIM-free and contract offers but, if you don't see anything that stands out to you, consult our Black Friday phone deals guide to see everything in one place.

The 9 best Black Friday phone deals

Google Pixel 6: at iD Mobile | £19 upfront (with code iDM10OFF) | unlimited data, minutes and texts | £26.99/pm Google Pixel 6: at iD Mobile | £19 upfront (with code iDM10OFF) | unlimited data, minutes and texts | £26.99/pm

This Google Pixel 6 deal from iD Mobile is really impressive. It gets you a completely unlimited data plan for only £26.99 a month and using the code iDM10OFF, you'll only pay £19 upfront. That makes this far cheaper than any other Google Pixel 6 deals around, even those with a smaller data plan!

Samsung Galaxy S21 Samsung Galaxy S21 from Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | FREE upfront | unlimited calls and texts | 200GB data | £28/pm with £168 cashback

This is undoubtedly the best Samsung Galaxy S21 deal we've seen since the phone was released at the start of the year. You don't have to pay a penny upfront, and then the £168 offsets the monthly bills, making them effectively £28 per month.

iPhone 13: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £40 upfront (with code 10OFF) | 200GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £39/pm iPhone 13: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £40 upfront (with code 10OFF) | 200GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £39/pm

If the iPhone 13 was the device you had on your wishlist, this is the deal that we would pick. It only costs £40 upfront (with the code 10OFF) and then £39 a month. Despite that being a pretty affordable price, you'll get a massive 200GB of Vodafone data - more than plenty for how most people use their device.

iPhone 12 mini: at Fonehouse | Three | £49 upfront | unlimited data, minutes and texts | £28pm iPhone 12 mini: at Fonehouse | Three | £49 upfront | unlimited data, minutes and texts | £28pm

The iPhone 12 mini has seen a lot of discounts this Black Friday but this offer is certainly one of the best. You'll pay £49 upfront and then £28 a month. Despite that being one of the most affordable prices around, it gets you a completely unlimited data, calls and texts plan - not bad at all!

iPhone 11: at iD Mobile | FREE upfront | 20GB data | unlimited texts and minutes | iPhone 11: at iD Mobile | FREE upfront | 20GB data | unlimited texts and minutes | £30.99pm £27.99pm

Another incredibly affordable deal from iD Mobile. The iPhone 11 came right down in price to now only cost £27.99 a month. That's down from £30.99 and one of the cheapest prices out there for the iPhone 11. Despite the low costs, you'll get a 20GB of data plan here.

Samsung Galaxy A22 | Virgin | 2GB data | Free upfront | £23 a month + Nintendo Switch Samsung Galaxy A22 | Virgin | 2GB data | Free upfront | £23 a month + Nintendo Switch

If you want a cheap smartphone but also feel like you should get something else for your money, this offer from Virgin will be perfect. You get the Samsung Galaxy A22 and, a Nintendo Switch thrown in for only £23 a month. That's a fantastic level of value for a phone and console that has become hard to find in stock.

Three SIM | 12 months | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £12 a month Three SIM | 12 months | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £12 a month

For yet another year running, Three takes the title of best Black Friday SIM only deal. The numerical network always pulls something out of the bag, and 2021 hasn't disappointed. Sign up for a year of coverage, and you'll pay only £12 per month, while getting advantage of a massive 100GB of data.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: at Samsung | SIM-free | Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: at Samsung | SIM-free | £949 £799

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is one of Samsung's most recent devices and we were sure it wouldn't be discounted this Black Friday and yet, here we are with a massive £150 saving on the device. We would be shocked to see a better discount on a folding smartphone any time soon.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra | SIM-free | Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra | SIM-free | £1149 £969

Like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 deal above, this is an impressive saving directly from Samsung. Right now, you can save £180 on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. While it isn't the lowest we've seen this handset fall, it really isn't far off and is likely the best price we'll see for the Ultra this Black Friday.

