The best 4K TV deals in the bank holiday sales: premium TVs now available for less

Cheap 4K TV deals are bringing low prices to some premium sets in the latest bank holiday sales this week. That means we're seeing crystal clear 4K quality, premium audio, unique features, and picture-perfect upscaling for some excellent prices right now. So, if you're looking to upgrade your standard HD display to something a little more powerful in lockdown, there's never been a better time do so.

These 4K TV deals start at just £249 this week, and discounts range all the way up to QLED and massive 65-inch models as well. However, one of the best TVs in this roundup is the fantastic 49-inch LG Nanocell display. Offering smart assistant functionality and gorgeous colour dynamics with rich TruMotion 100 picture quality, you can pick up this premium 4K TV for just £479, saving £120 in the process.

Or, if you want to push slightly further up the price scale, tipping over the £500 mark opens you up to a stunning Samsung QLED TV in the latest bank holiday sales. Originally released for over £1,000, we've seen this particular model drop down to £700 in recent months. However, you can now pick up an astonishing display that pushes quality even further than 4K for just £579 in the this weekend's bank holiday 4K TV sales.

Now is a great time to pick up a cheap 4K TV deal, with the latest bank holiday sales pushing prices of these once-premium displays down even further. We're rounding up all the latest offers below, but if you're in the US or Australia you'll find more deals further down the page as well.

Bank holiday 4K TV deals

Luxor 43-inch 4K TV | £299.99 £249.99 at Very

If you're looking for a cheap 4K TV, you'd be hard pressed to find a price tag smaller than this £250 number from Very. What's more, you're not even skimping on features here, with HDR10, UHD resolution and Dolby Vision packed into that cheap sales price.

LG 43UM7050 43-inch UHD 4K TV | £399 £319 at Very

An £80 price cut brings this LG 4K TV down to just a hair over £300 this week. That's an excellent price for a well-trusted brand with its fair share of tech under the hood as well. If you're after something with a little more screen real estate, you can pick up this 55-inch model for £419 at Very.

Samsung UE43RU7470 43-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | £429.99 £379.99 at Currys

Save £50 on this faithful Samsung 4K TV - a well established model that proves popular every time there's a sale. You're picking up Samsung's own Dynamic Crystal Colour tech in here, as well as HDR10+. Easy to set up and offering fantastic quality for a low price tag, it's obvious why this is such a fan favourite.

Samsung UE43TU7100 (2020) 43-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | £449 £399 at John Lewis

Or, upgrade to this 2020 model for just £20 more this bank holiday weekend. You're still picking up all that Samsung quality and ease of use, but future-proofing your purchase just a little bit. Plus, you can pick up an excellent five-year guarantee when you shop at John Lewis. You can also grab the 55-inch model for £599.

LG 49SM8200PLA 49-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | £599 £479 at Currys

This £600 4K TV is down to under £500 at Currys this week, offering up a fantastic TV deal with some stunning features to boot. You're picking up one of LG's NanoCell TVs, with powerful processors for upscaling, as well as TruMotion 100. You can also pick up the 55-inch model for £80 less, at £569. Use code TVFREENDAY at checkout to receive free next day shipping, and new Spotify members can also take advantage of a free six month Spotify Premium subscription.

Samsung QE49Q60 49-inch QLED 4K TV | £1,099 £579 at ebuyer

There's a recommended retail price of £1,099 on this 49-inch QLED TV, but we've seen it sink down to about £700 since launch. That makes this price cut even more appealing right now, and you're picking up a steal of a set from ebuyer. If this runs out of stock, you'll also find a deal sitting at £599 at Very and AO.

Sony Bravia KD65XG70 65-inch 4K TV | £929 £679 at Very

This 65-inch Sony Bravia 4K TV is certainly a premium model. We've seen prices hit £799 in previous weeks, but Very is offering a fantastic £679 price tag on this gorgeous Motionflow XR, HDR10, Triluminos display right now. If this is out of stock, you can find the same deal available at Currys.

More cheap 4K TV deals

Shop all cheap 4K TV deals and sales right here on TechRadar, but you can also check out the latest OLED TV prices if you're looking for a more premium display.