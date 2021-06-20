Apple's iPad and iPad Pro 2021 are at their lowest prices ever right now

One of Apple's very best iPads is now on sale for its lowest price yet, and this is the first time we've seen the 11-inch tablet discounted after it was revealed back in May 2021. It's only a small discount, but it's the best price right now in the UK at just under £730.

There are also deals for the 12.9-inch model, but these are only for the more expensive versions with 1TB of storage and above.

Looking for something a touch cheaper? Apple's iPad for 2020 is another of the best tablets, and it has now hit its lowest price ever. This is the first time we've seen the iPad break the £300 barrier as well, which means you can snap up the 4.5 star slate for a great price.

The Amazon Prime Day deals are coming, but we're uncertain if we'll be seeing any further discounts to Apple's iPad line. If you're desperate for a new tablet, this may be your best choice for either the top-end iPad Pro or the easily to recommend standard iPad.

Today's best iPad Pro 2021 deals

2021 iPad Pro (11-inch, 128GB): £749 £729.97 at Amazon

The new 11-inch iPad Pro is less than two months old, but it's already cheaper than ever with this £20 discount. It isn't the biggest price drop you'll see this Prime Day, but if you're after a brand new product this is the best option right now.



2021 iPad Pro (11-inch, 256GB): £849 £824.97 at Amazon

Want more storage on your iPad Pro 11-inch? You'll want this model, and it has also been discounted by around £25. This only has 256GB of storage though, and there are further options if you need more space.



2021 iPad Pro (11-inch, 512GB): £1,049 £1,019.99 at Amazon

And if you want that extra storage, you'll also get a discount of £40 off the iPad Pro's £1,050 normal price. It's nearing the £1,000 mark here, and it's unlikely we'll see any better deals than this over the period of Prime Day.



2021 iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 2TB): £1,999 £1899.06 at Amazon

This is one expensive iPad, but that's a saving of £100 if you want the absolute top-tier iPad Pro for 2021. That's a huge 2TB of space, which we think you'll struggle to fill even if you're using this tablet on a daily basis.



Today's best iPad 2020 deals

New Apple iPad 2020 (Wi-Fi, 32GB): £329 £299 at Amazon

The new iPad for 2020 has been surprisingly tightly priced during previous sales periods like Black Friday. The biggest discount, until now, has been £12 but now we've seen £30 off the 32GB version of the tablet.



New Apple iPad 2020 (Wi-Fi, 128GB): £429 £414.97 at Amazon

Looking for more storage on your iPad? We don't blame you, and there's also a discount on that bringing the price of the slate around £15 lower than its normal price. This isn't such a big price drop, but it may be a better option for some people.

New Apple iPad 2020 (Wi-Fi + LTE, 32GB): £459 £444.90 at Amazon

If you need LTE service on your iPad, you'll find this is one of the best options for you and there's a discount of around £15 on Amazon right now. Again, this isn't as cheap as the standard model but it'll be a good price for some.

New Apple iPad 2020 (Wi-Fi + LTE, 128GB): £559 £530.20 at Amazon

Want both LTE service and a lot of storage? You'll want to go for this option, which also has nearly £30 off ahead of Amazon Prime Day. This is a top deal for anyone who needs lots of space and the ability to connect to the internet from their tablet while on the move.

