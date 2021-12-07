Apple TV Plus comes to Panasonic TVs in the UK and Europe

Apple TV Plus is now available on all Panasonic 4K TVs from 2017 onward that feature the My Home Screen operating system.

The Apple TV Plus icon will now appear in the Application view of all compatible models, while owners of select Panasonic displays will find the same icon on the Home Screen. The platform’s availability is exclusive to users in the UK and Europe, for now.

The move comes a few months after Disney Plus was added to compatible Panasonic TVs in September, and will be music to the ears (or eyes) of Panasonic owners looking to stay abreast of the best Apple TV Plus shows available to stream in 2021.

This is good news for Apple, too. After launching on Sky Glass and Sky Q in October, Apple TV Plus’ availability on Panasonic TVs should attract yet more users to its subscription-based service.

The up-and-coming streamer

Apple TV Plus has enjoyed something of a content renaissance in recent months. Not only have original shows like Ted Lasso and Mythic Quest proven big hits with both critics and audiences, but Apple has invested heavily in big-budget dramas like Foundation and Invasion, too.

Foundation is now streaming on Apple TV Plus (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Then came the arrival of Finch in November, the Tom Hanks-led blockbuster about a wanderer and his robot dog, alongside The Shrink Next Door , starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd. Both showcased Apple's ability to attract A-list talent to its projects.

Perhaps most exciting of all, though, is the $180 million-plus Martin Scorcese movie , starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, that Apple currently has in development.

Called Killers of the Flower Moon, the gritty gangster drama isn’t scheduled to arrive until early 2022, but Panasonic TV owners can rest easy in the knowledge that Apple TV Plus is now just a click away.