Apple HomePod mini gets a rare discount ahead of Black Friday

The Apple HomePod mini smart speaker has been given a rare price cut, bringing it down to its lowest price. In the US, B&H has slashed the price of the wireless speaker from $99.99 to $94.99, saving you $5.
Meanwhile, UK buyers can get HomePod mini for just £89, with both Very and John Lewis knocking £10 off the original price ahead of Black Friday. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)
While these discounts may seem a little underwhelming, Apple Black Friday deals are rarely very impressive. Plus, the HomePod mini offers such good value for money at its full price, any price cuts are more than welcome.
B&H is even offering that $5 saving on the recently released new HomePod mini colors, so you can pick from Blue, Orange, Yellow, White, and Space Gray. Unfortunately, you can only buy the smart speaker in White and Space Gray in the UK right now.
Today's best Apple HomePod mini Black Friday deals
Apple HomePod Mini:
$99.99 $94.99 at B&H
Save $5 - A $5 discount may not seem like much, but this is the lowest price we've seen for the HomePod mini, which already offers great value for money. If you have an Apple Music subscription and want to bring Siri into your home, this deal is well worth snapping up. Plus, it's available in every color.
Apple HomePod Mini:
£99 £89 at John Lewis
Save £10 - While it's only £10 off, this is a rare and welcome discount on the Apple HomePod Mini. That makes this an excellent offer for Siri fans, or those looking to boost their Apple Music subscription with exceptional sound quality.
You'll also find this price available at Very.
The Apple HomePod Mini is the perfect smart speaker for those who use Siri for their virtual assistant needs and have an Apple Music subscription. It's handy for Siri connectivity and the occasional smart home control command - but it's the sound quality of this dinky smart speaker that serves as its biggest feature.
With a full-range driver and 360 degree audio, as well as an Apple S5 chip for automatic tuning, you're getting plenty of speaker smarts here. The result is a full-bodied, fantastically balanced soundscape that belies the Mini's smaller, subtle form factor. Plus, you can connect two HomePod mini speakers for stereo sound.
There's even a cool Intercom feature, which enables you to tell Siri via your phone or HomePod to make announcements that are played on other HomePod speakers in your home. And, if you have a pair of AirPods 3, AirPods Pro, or AirPods Max, you can hand-off music between your headphones and the HomePod mini for seamless music listening as you move through your home.
While it's possible that these prices will drop further during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we don't think a significant price cut is super likely - so if you want the HomePod mini at a discounted price, you should grab this deal right away.
More Apple HomePod mini deals
No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Apple HomePod mini from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
