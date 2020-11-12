Apple Black Friday deals: the iPad Air 4 is now £30 off at Amazon - its first price cut ever

We've just spotted what could be perhaps the best early Black Friday Apple deal at Amazon in the form of the first price cut ever on the new iPad Air 4.

Right now it's retailing for just £679.97 - down from its introductory price of £709 and it's a prime opportunity to get your order in before Black Friday. This deal's sure to be popular though - so definitely act quickly.

We've now fully reviewed the new iPad Air 4 at TechRadar now and it's easily one of our favourite tablets right now. Yes, it is indeed a little heavier on the wallet than previous instalments but the new iPad Air isn't just an iterative improvement - it's a new direction for the awkward middle child of the iPad family.

The new A14 Bionic processor is pokey indeed and brings it much closer to iPad Pro territory in regards to power. Plus, that new near-borderless screen and lovely squared-off design complete with new colours is exceptionally easy on the eyes.

We reckon this is likely as low as the new iPad Air 4 will go with this year's Black Friday iPad deals as Amazon and other retailers tend to not offer anything too generous on the new releases. The standard 2020 iPad and 2020 iPad Pro's are already experiencing stock issues right now as well at Amazon, so we wouldn't hang around if you're eying up this lavish new Apple tablet.

Not in the UK? Check out the best Black Friday Apple deals near you just below.

Apple Black Friday deals: iPad Air 4 at Amazon

Apple iPad Air 4 (2020, 64GB): £709 £679.97 at Amazon

Save £30 on the first price cut we've seen on the brand new 2020 Apple iPad Air 4 today at Amazon UK. Will it sell out? It's very likely. We've already seen the standard 2020 iPad and the 2020 iPad Pro's sell out, so we'd definitely hustle if you want to bag one.

