AOC’s new gaming monitor is a curved 35-inch ultra-wide beast

AOC has revealed a huge premium gaming monitor which is curved and ultra-wide, aimed at eSports pros and boasting Nvidia’s G-Sync technology.

The AOC Agon AG352UCG is a large 35-inch VA panel with a curvature radius of 2000mm and a resolution of 3440 x 1440 (which is a 21:9 ratio otherwise known as ultra-wide, for a wider field of view – i.e. greater peripheral vision – in your games).

It has a refresh rate of 100Hz (which isn’t so high these days, but equally won’t be overly demanding of your graphics card) and a response time of 4ms (gray-to-gray), plus you get Nvidia’s G-Sync which guards against stuttering and tearing for smoother gameplay.

AOC has also incorporated flicker-free tech so the display is easier on the eyes, and a low blue light option is thrown in towards the same end. Health-wise, there’s also an ergonomic stand which can be adjusted for height, tilt and swivel.

Plus you get a retractable headset holder and a carry handle for taking this monitor along to the likes of LAN parties.

Light fantastic

And if you’re going to a LAN party, you’ll want your computer equipment to have some flashy lights, right? Well, possibly not, but those who are keen on lighting effects will be pleased to hear that the monitor has LED lights around the rear and along the bottom of the lower bezel. These can be set to three different brightness levels and either red, green or blue.

Port-wise, you get a DisplayPort, one HDMI port, and four USB 3.0 connectors, plus there are stereo speakers built in.

As with previous monitors, this 35-inch monster comes with AOC’s ‘shadow control’ feature which intelligently lightens dark areas of the screen without washing out the rest of the image (helping you to locate lurking snipers hiding in the shadows).

AOC’s Agon AG352UCG is set to hit the shelves in March and will be priced at £799 (around $985, AU$1,300).