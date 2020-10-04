AMD RX 5700 series graphics cards will still be around after Big Navi launch

AMD’s Radeon RX 5700 graphics cards haven’t been discontinued, the GPU maker has clarified following the suggestion that production on these models has been ceased.

As you may have seen earlier this week, the rumor was that AMD has stopped making the RX 5700 and its 5700 XT sibling ahead of the next-gen Big Navi launch which is happening on October 28, in a few weeks’ time.

However, in actual fact, this is not the case, AMD made clear in a statement to Tom’s Hardware: “We are continuing to produce the Radeon RX 5700 series graphics cards, which deliver exceptional 1440p gaming experiences. We will continue to respond to market demand.”

Stock considerations

Of course, this makes sense, given that buyers will still want options other than the new RX 6000 range post-launch as 2020 rolls on. Despite AMD’s promises that stock levels of the new graphics cards won’t be a problem, and that it won’t run into the same trouble as Nvidia, it remains to be seen how supply and demand will work with the next-gen RDNA 2 cards.

Particularly if Nvidia’s stock issues persist and Big Navi GPUs are therefore being bought by more gamers because they’re effectively the only option.

We could also – fingers crossed – see some nice price drops with the RX 5700 graphics card as time rolls on.

Expectations are running high for AMD’s flagship Big Navi GPU, which is expected to deliver performance pitched somewhere between the RTX 3070 and 3080; but obviously in terms of the battle against Nvidia, a great deal will depend on exactly how AMD prices its new graphics cards.

Today’s best graphics card deals Low Stock Reduced Price ZOTAC GAMING Geforce GTX 1650... Amazon Prime £149.99 £129.99 View Gigabyte GeForce Gtx 1650... Ebuyer £149.99 View Asus Phoenix GTX1660 SUPER OC... Laptops Direct £226.97 View Asus Gpu Nv Rtx2070S Strix... very.co.uk £594.99 View Show More Deals