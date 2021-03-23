Amazon's Spring Sale means fantastic gaming laptop deals in the UK right now

Amazon has just launched a spring sale that has a few surprisingly good gaming laptop deals to check out - especially for those looking for an RTX-equipped machine for a real bargain price.

Take this 15.6-inch Asus TUF for £899.99 (was £1,099) for example. With an RTX 2060 graphics card, Ryzen 7-4800H processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD, this machine stands out as a good mid-range option for those looking for serious bang for the buck. The combination of a strong CPU and GPU here means you definitely won't struggle to push serious frames here, although you'll definitely want to supplement that smallish SSD with an external drive if you're looking to store a ton of files.

Another great gaming laptop deal, especially for those who want a really premium machine, is this Razer Blade 15 Base for £1,234.99 (was £1,799). An RTX 2060, Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD make this machine a real performer, although, of course, the main selling point as with any Razer machine is the stunning design and all-aluminium chassis here. While pricey, this one's a good buy if you're really looking for something a little more special than the standard gaming laptop fare.

If you're also interested in accessories, the Amazon Spring Sale has also yielded a few really good options there too. We've rounded up the best prices and a couple of recommendations just down below.

Gaming laptop deals

Asus TUF 15.6-inch gaming laptop: £1,099 £899.99 at Amazon

Save £200 - With an RTX 2060 graphics card, AMD Ryzen 7-4800H processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, this Asus TUF might be last-gen now, but it'll still put out very respectable frame rates for many years to come. At this price too it's a fantastic buy if you're shopping around for mid-range gaming laptop deals as it'll definitely punch above its weight performance-wise.View Deal

Asus TUF 15.6-inch gaming laptop: £799 £749.99 at Amazon

Save £50 - If you're on a budget Amazon also has a small but significant price cut on this more budget-orientated Asus TUF in this week's Spring Sale. This one's harboring a GTX 1650 Ti, Intel Core i5-10300H, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD - not ridiculously powerful, but very, very respectable for 1080p gaming and a cut above what you'd find on most cheap gaming laptops in this price point.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Base gaming laptop: £1,799 £1,234.99 at Amazon

Save £565 - For fans of premium machines, there's also a fantastic sale on the 2020 Razer Blade 15 Base model right now at Amazon. This one's also packing an RTX 2060 graphics card, alongside an Intel Core i7-10750H processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, making it an exceptionally powerful machine. Of course, the main selling point here is not just the specs though, but the beautiful anodised black aluminium chassis and overall design.View Deal

Deals on gaming accessories at Amazon

SteelSeries Sensei Ten gaming mouse: £69.99 £44.99 at Amazon

Save £25 - The Sensei is a classic ambidextrous mouse that's stood the test of time, thanks to its simple but effective design. Being comfortable to most users, and with just a few touches of flair means this mouse is going to be a good fit for those who like to keep things simple and relatively cheap, but want a top-grade sensor too.View Deal

Razer Viper Ultimate wireless gaming mouse: £109 £89.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - If you're looking to cut those wires, however, there's also a hefty saving on the Razer Viper Ultimate this week - one of the most advanced mice currently available from the well-known gaming brand. With a 20K DPI sensor, optical switches, 70-hour battery life, and weighing in at just 74 grams, the Razer Viper Ultimate is a great choice if performance really matters to you in a wireless mouse. View Deal

HyperX Cloud Alpha S gaming headset: £119.99 £84.13 at Amazon

Save £35 - The HyperX Cloud Alpha S are a relatively simple pair of 7.1 surround sound wired gaming cans, forgoing tons of features like RGB and active noise-cancellation and instead opting for premium components. With an all-aluminium chassis, comfortable light-weight build, and overall excellent quality, it's easy to see why these headsets are so popular with gamers. View Deal

