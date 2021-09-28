Amazon's 7-day Samsung sale now live - deals on 4K TVs, Galaxy Buds, and more

If you're on the hunt for a new 4K TV, smartwatch, or perhaps even a pair of wireless earbuds, we strongly recommend checking out Amazon's 7-days of Samsung sale this week.

From now (officially started on the 27th) until October 3rd, Amazon will be dropping a ton of juicy deals featuring products exclusively from the tech giant.

We've rounded up a few highlights just below, which includes the lowest prices so far on some fairly new releases like the Galaxy Smart Tag (now £20.99 was £29.99), and the stunning 2021 Samsung 75-inch AU8000 TV (now £899 was £1,199). There's also a ton of great savings to be found on smartwatches, cheap unlocked Android smartphones, and some very, very big savings on premium gaming monitors too.

This latest Samsung-themed sale from Amazon proves it's not just rival Apple making news all the news recently, and hey, we're not complaining - Samsung makes excellent tech all around. A couple of our picks (including the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2) are highly reviewed here at TechRadar, so this is a sale definitely worth checking out.

Amazon's 7-day Samsung sale: today's top picks

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag: £29.99 £20.99 at Amazon

Save £9 - Here's a great little device that's going for cheap in today's Amazon deals - the Galaxy SmartTag. Attach this little gadget to your keys, luggage, or anything that's precious to you to keep it tracked via your smartphone's Bluetooth connection. It can also double as a handy switch for connected IoT devices - such as your lights at home or door locks. View Deal

Samsung AU8000 75-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: £1,199 £899 at Amazon

Save £300 - If you're looking for a big (and we mean big) screen TV that's packing in a ton of handy smart features, picture quality, and reasonable price, consider this 2021 Samsung AU series TV. This is the lowest price we've seen so far from this massive set that features the companies latest Crystal 4K processor and PurColor technology. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds+: £159 £87 at Amazon

Save £72 - Samsung's excellent pair of mid-range wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds+, are on sale for almost half-price right now in today's Amazon deals. With a powerful dual-driver system, excellent device pairing, and 11-hour battery life, these are a really nice good quality pair of buds for pairing with any number of compatible Android and iOS devices. While they don't feature noise cancellation, they're a decent buy at this price.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 (LTE): £289 £239 at Amazon

Save £50 - The second iteration of Samsung's mid-range fitness-focused smartwatch brings a whole host of nifty features. A gorgeous AMOLED screen, haptic dials, and ECG means this device is a pricey but worthwhile investment for both fitness and casual use. This is the lowest price we've seen so far for this model - but bear in mind this cellular version comes with a £50 upcharge over the basic GPS model.View Deal

Not what you're looking for? Here's a full list of all the items featured in today's 7-days of Samsung sale at Amazon, including their discounts.

Amazon's 7-days of Samsung sale

