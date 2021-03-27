Amazon Spring Sale: all the best deals available now

The Amazon Spring Sale is offering up some excellent discounts this weekend, across a massive range of tech, home, and garden products. That means plenty of savings across the full site, perfect whether you're looking to spruce up the house or upgrade some tech. We're seeing 4K TV deals, cheap laptops, smartwatches and headphones up for grabs right now, but some particularly stunning Apple sales as well.

The Amazon Spring Sale has been running for a week now, and you've only got a few days left to make the most of these offers. The sale will end on March 31, so if you spot an offer you like we wouldn't wait too long to take advantage.

The iPad Air 4 has just taken an extra £5 price drop down to £544 (was £579), but if you're after something a little cheaper you'll also find the Amazon Fire HD 10 for £104.99 (was £149.99). 4K TVs are under £300 right now, and the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are £80 off at just £79.

Of course there's plenty more where they came from, and we're rounding up all the latest offers in the Amazon Spring Sale just below.

Amazon Spring Sale: top deals

Amazon Echo Dot 4th Generation: £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon

The latest Echo Dot was only £1 cheaper over Christmas last year, which means this £29.99 sales price is very nearly its lowest cost yet. That's fantastic value for a powerful Alexa smart speaker with plenty more tech under the hood.

Apple AirPods: £159 £124.99 at Amazon

This £34 discount on the Apple AirPods has been around for a little while now, however these true wireless earbuds have been out of stock over the course of the week. We're seeing more available now, though, so you've got another chance to grab the iconic buds.

Logitech G213 Prodigy gaming keyboard: £59.99 £32.99 at Amazon

If you're after a cheap gaming keyboard, this Logitech G213 Prodigy is offering just that right now. There's no mechanical actuation here, but you are getting a full RGB keyboard with anti-ghosting and tactile keys here.

Fitbit Charge 4: £129.99 £99 at Amazon

The Fitbit Charge 4 launched last year to refresh the line of smaller fitness trackers under the iconic brand. You're getting sleep monitoring, all the usual fitness tracking features, and smartphone notifications on this smaller band - and all for £30 off.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla PS5: £51.99 £37.99 at Amazon

This discount has been a long time coming, but Assassin's Creed Valhalla is finally seeing some cash off that RRP at Amazon. You'll find a £14 discount over Amazon's previous £51.99 price here.

Asus Vivobook 14-inch laptop: £249.99 £219.99 at Amazon

If you're after a cheap laptop for everyday browsing but don't get on with Chrome OS, this Windows-running Asus Vivobook is offering a great price at £219. There's plenty of storage in here for lighter use, with 64GB of space available. Plus, you're getting an Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 4GB RAM as well.

Shark Upright vacuum cleaner: £349.99 £199 at Amazon

Shark's anti-hair wrap vacuum cleaner is perfect for those with pets, and with the powered lift away portable vacuum you can even get the stairs done without having to dig around for a suitable plug. This powerful vacuum cleaner is now down to the same price we saw over Black Friday last year.

Fire HD 8 tablet: £89.99 £64.99 at Amazon

You can save £25 on the Fire HD 8 tablet at Amazon this week. That's an excellent price for the already cheap Fire-OS tablet, and perfect if you want to catch up on some streaming, browse the web or play a few games without breaking the bank.

OnePlus 8 5G smartphone (128GB): £599 £349 at Amazon

OnePlus 8 5G smartphone (128GB): £599 £349 at Amazon

Score a massive discount on the OnePlus 8 at Amazon right now, offering the brand's second-best phone for an incredible £349 sales price. This one will move fast, so be quick to pick up this excellent offer.

Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS smartwatch: £249.99 £179.99 at Amazon

You're saving £70.99 here, and considering we usually see this Garmin smartwatch available for its usual MSRP (or £20 off), that's an excellent offer. You're getting onboard training evaluation in here, which means your watch can analyse whether you're under or over doing it, as well as offering free coaching plans and advanced running metrics.

Kindle Oasis: £229.99 £184.99 at Amazon

The premium Kindle Oasis offers a gorgeous 7-inch 300ppi paperwhite display with warmer lighting that can be adjusted between white and amber as well. With an IPX8 waterproofing rating you'll be able to read around water and you're even getting three months of Kindle Unlimited for free as well as that saving as well.

Amazon Echo Show 5: £79.99 £44.99 at Amazon

Apple iPad Air 4 (64GB): £579 £544.97 at Amazon

The iPad Air 4 is fast becoming Apple's most popular tablet. Sitting in the middle of the premium iPad Pro and the cheaper 8th generation iPad, the Air 4 packs some serious power into a cheaper price tag. Discounts on this device are pretty rare, so this £34 saving isn't one to be missed.View Deal

Eufy RoboVac 30C robot vacuum: £289.99 £159.99 at Amazon

Put your feet up and let the robots do all the work. The Eufy RoboVac 30C is now down to just £159.99 - that's an excellent price for a powerful Alexa-enabled cleaner with full voice control and a range of cleaning modes to choose from.View Deal

Apple MacBook Air M1 (256GB): £999 £939 at Amazon

The M1 MacBook Air blew us away with its power on release last year, and you can save a good chunk of change on Apple's most impressive release yet. This configuration offers 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, as well as Apple's excellent M1 processing chip, all for £60 off right now.

LG BX 55-inch OLED TV: £1,099 £999 at Amazon

This record low price for the LG BX first appeared just a couple of weeks ago, and now it's back in time for the Amazon Spring Sale. Grabbing an LG OLED TV for under £1,000 is a real achievement, let alone the latest model.View Deal

Amazon Spring Sale: TV deals

JVC Fire TV Edition 40-inch smart TV: £299.99 £249.99 at Amazon

While you're not getting 4K resolution here, you are getting an app-packed Fire-enabled 40-inch TV. If you don't need that super crisp picture quality, or you're after a cheaper set for another room, this is an excellent buy.

TCL 43-inch 4K TV: £329 £288 at Amazon

A £41 price drop brings this TCL 4K TV down below £300 this week at Amazon. That's an excellent price for a range of apps, Dolby Audio, HDR, and Alexa compatibility.

Hisense 43-inch 4K TV: £399 £299 at Amazon

If you're after a super cheap 4K TV, this 43-inch Hisense is well known for producing clear, bright pictures while also keeping that price tag low. You're still getting some premium features in here though, with Alexa baked right in, HDR, and DTS surround sound.View Deal

Philips Ambilight 43-inch 4K TV: £499 £479 at Amazon

While you're only saving £20 on this 43-inch Philips 4K TV, this is an excellent price for the Ambilight LED effect, Dolby Atmos audio, and Alexa compatibility packed into this set. Plus this is the 2020 / 2021 release as well.

Hisense 65-inch 4K TV: £599 £549 at Amazon

There's a £50 discount on this massive 65-inch 4K TV from Hisense this week - that's perfect if you're after the big screen treatment this weekend. With Alexa built straight in, you're getting a range of streaming and on-demand apps here, as well as Dolby Vision HDR to boot.

Sony KD-49XH8196 49-inch 4K TV: £649 £579 at Amazon

You're saving £70 on this powerful Sony 4K TV this week, with Android TV baked straight in, as well as Google Assistant and Chromecast as well. There's a crystal clear display on here, with the HDR X1 processor and Motionflow XR for even better motion handling as well.

LG CX 55-inch OLED TV: £ 1,299 £1,198 at Amazon

If you've got your next-gen gaming setup waiting in the wings, this LG CX is one of the only TVs on the market primed to make it shine. You're getting HDMI 2.1, excellent refresh rates, and some incredible OLED technology under the hood here - all for £100 off.View Deal

Amazon Spring Sale: computing and laptop deals

Asus 11.6-inch Chromebook: £199.99 £179.99 at Amazon

There's a £20 discount on this already super cheap Asus Chromebook in the Amazon Spring Sale. That's perfect if you're after an entry level model for everyday browsing, with an 11.6-inch display, Intel Celeron N3350 processor, 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage.

Asus Vivobook 14-inch laptop: £249.99 £219.99 at Amazon

If you're after a cheap laptop for everyday browsing but don't get on with Chrome OS, this Windows-running Asus Vivobook is offering a great price at £219. There's plenty of storage in here for lighter use, with 64GB of space available. Plus, you're getting an Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 4GB RAM as well.

Asus C523NA 15.6-inch Chromebook: £299.99 £249 at Amazon

Cheaper Chromebooks usually sacrifice storage space or screen size to keep that price low. However, this Asus model is still offering a 15.6-inch display and 64GB of internal storage (where we'd usually only see 32GB), and doing it all for £50 less at Amazon right now. You can also upgrade to a touchscreen model with a better processor for £299.99 (was £379.99).View Deal

Asus Flip C433 2-in-1 Chromebook: £499.99 £389.99 at Amazon

The Asus Flip is a nifty little 14-inch Chromebook with the ability to easily convert into more of a tablet form thanks to the foldable hinge and touchscreen display. That makes for excellent flexibility and with an Intel M3 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage there's some decent power inside as well.

View Deal

Asus Vivobook 14-inch laptop: £599.99 £529.99 at Amazon

A £70 discount on this 14-inch Asus laptop brings it down to just £529.99 in this weekend's Amazon Spring Sale. That's excellent considering there's a massive 512GB SSD sitting inside. Elsewhere you'll find a fairly standard 8GB RAM and a 10th gen i5 processor, but if you're on the hunt for a spacious machine this is a great fit.

Asus Vivobook 14-inch laptop: £649.99 £599.99 at Amazon

There's a £50 discount on this Asus Vivobook laptop, bringing it down to a fantastic £599.99. That's excellent value considering you're getting some serious power inside this machine - with a Ryzen 7 processor, 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Asus TUF 15.6-inch gaming laptop: £799.99 £729.99 at Amazon

While you won't be rendering eye-watering ray tracing with this GTX 1650Ti graphics card, this Asus TUF gaming laptop is offering some excellent specs at a rare budget price point. There's a 144Hz display panel on this machine, with 512GB of SSD storage space. However, you're dropping down to a 10th gen i5 processor to make room in the price tag.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Go 12.4-inch touchscreen laptop: £899 £799 at Amazon

Microsoft's super thin Surface Go laptop is taking a £100 price cut in Amazon's Spring Sale this week. That means you can grab the 10th gen i5 model with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD for £799 right now.

Asus TUF 15.6-inch gaming laptop: £1,099.99 £899.99 at Amazon

If you're willing to drop some storage and spend an extra $150, though, you'll find an RTX 2060 GPU inside this £899 configuration. Plus, you're upgrading to a Ryzen 7 processor. You are, however, halving that SSD to 256GB.View Deal

Asus ZenBook Flip 13.3-inch touchscreen laptop: £1,299.99 £899.99 at Amazon

The Asus ZenBook Flip is perfect for those after power and portability. You'll find the very latest 11th generation i7 processor complete with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD here. Considering this is a 2-in-1 machine that can easily convert into a tablet, those are some hefty specs at a great price.View Deal

Amazon Spring Sale: tablet deals

Amazon Fire 7 tablet: £49.99 £34.99 at Amazon

It's not every day you see a tablet for £34.99, even a 7-inch budget model. However, the Amazon Fire 7 tablet has always been found for a good price and you can secure a fantastic discount on the cheaper device right now.

Amazon Kindle: £69.99 £54.99 at Amazon

You can save £15 on the Amazon Kindle right now, and while that's not the cheapest price we've seen on the digital ereader you are getting three months of Kindle Unlimited for free here as well.

Fire HD 8 tablet: £89.99 £64.99 at Amazon

You can save £25 on the Fire HD 8 tablet at Amazon this week. That's an excellent price for the already cheap Fire-OS tablet, and perfect if you want to catch up on some streaming, browse the web or play a few games without breaking the bank.

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: £149.99 £104.99 at Amazon

You can also upgrade to the 10-inch model as well, offering that 1080p Full HD display and 32GB of storage space (plus microSD slot). The £149.99 RRP for this excellent device was already cheap, but with £45 off you're getting a great price.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8-inch tablet: £169 £139 at Amazon

If you're after a super cheap tablet, the Galaxy Tab A offers plenty of storage and features for a low price. This is the LTE version as well, which means you'll be able to pick up a separate data plan and access full online functionality while out and about.View Deal

Apple Pencil 1st Generation: £99 £69.97 at Amazon

If you want to start using your 8th generation iPad to take notes, you'll need to grab an Apple Pencil. The Amazon Spring Sale is offering a rare price drop on this premium accessory, though note if you're running an iPad Pro or Air you'll need the second generation.

Kindle Oasis: £229.99 £184.99 at Amazon

The premium Kindle Oasis offers a gorgeous 7-inch 300ppi paperwhite display with warmer lighting that can be adjusted between white and amber as well. With an IPX8 waterproofing rating you'll be able to read around water and you're even getting three months of Kindle Unlimited for free as well as that saving as well.

iPad Mini: £399 £349.97 at Amazon

The iPad Mini isn't necessarily a great buy at the moment. The range is well overdue a refresh, and currently you can pick up an 8th generation iPad with upgraded specs for less than this sales price. However, if it's the smaller form factor that's drawing you to Apple's Mini line, this is a neat £50 discount.

Apple iPad Air 4 (64GB): £579 £544.97 at Amazon

The iPad Air 4 is fast becoming Apple's most popular tablet. Sitting in the middle of the premium iPad Pro and the cheaper 8th generation iPad, the Air 4 packs some serious power into a cheaper price tag. Discounts on this device are pretty rare, so this £30 saving isn't one to be missed.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (128GB) + £150 Google Play gift code: £619 £549 at Amazon

Not only are you saving £70 on the latest Samsung Galaxy tablet to hit the shelves, but there's also a free £150 Google Play gift code up for grabs here. That means you'll be able to grab some premium apps to load up on your new device while also saving some cash. 256GB: £689 £613 at AmazonView Deal

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (128GB): £969 £869.97 at Amazon

Apple's largest and most powerful iPad is now down below £900 (for the 128GB model). That's an excellent offer for those who need all the processing power they can get their hands on, and a gorgeous display to view it all on. This is also a brand new price low by about £30. 256GB: £1,069 £989 | 512GB: £1,269 £1,176.91 | 1TB: £1,469 £1,388.20View Deal

Amazon Spring Sale: audio and headphone deals

Apple AirPods: £159 £124.99 at Amazon

This £34 discount on the Apple AirPods has been around for a little while now, however these true wireless earbuds have been out of stock over the course of the week. We're seeing more available now, though, so you've got another chance to grab the iconic buds.

Sony WH-CH700N noise cancelling wireless headphones: £98.75 £75 at Amazon

The Sony WH-CH700N headphones are dropping even further into the sub-£100 category this week, thanks to an extra £23 off at Amazon. There's some powerful audio in here, with excellent noise cancelling to boot. Not only that, but these cups are also designed to work with a range of virtual assistants as well.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: £159 £79 at Amazon

They're a little older now, but you can still grab an excellent price on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus this week. Considering the power sitting inside these true wireless earbuds, that's fantastic value and one of the biggest price drops we've seen in a while.

Beats Solo 3: £179.95 £129 at Amazon

The Beats Solo 3 are offering up an excellent £129 sales price in the Amazon Spring Sale. Considering these were only £4 cheaper over Black Friday, this is a fantastic opportunity to grab a pair of wireless headphones with that Apple W1 chip for a great price.

Jabra Elite Active 75t true wireless earbuds: £189 £149 at Amazon

If you want to do away with wires altogether, though, the Jabra Elite Active 75t are among our favourite true wireless earbuds for working out. There's active noise cancellation in here, with an IP57 waterproof rating, and a strong battery life as well.View Deal

Jabra Elite 85h wireless noise-cancelling headphones: £279.99 £169 at Amazon

Now available for just £169, the Jabra Elite 85h wireless headphones offer incredibly powerful audio and noise-cancelling for a great price. There's a 41 hour battery life in here as well - perfect for those who forget to plug in their cups before heading out.View Deal

Beats Studio 3: £299.95 £189 at Amazon

Save £110 on the Beats Studio 3 wireless noise-cancelling headphones at Amazon right now. We've been seeing these headphones closer to £200 over the last few months, which means you're getting an additional £10 discount over the usual sales price here.

Bose 700 noise-cancelling headphones: £349.95 £249 at Amazon

The Bose 700s may be a little older now, but they still hold up well against the likes of Sony. With a £249 price tag you're getting a strong discount over the £349.95 RRP as well.View Deal

Amazon Spring Sale: smartwatch deals

Fitbit Charge 4: £129.99 £99 at Amazon

The Fitbit Charge 4 launched last year to refresh the line of smaller fitness trackers under the iconic brand. You're getting sleep monitoring, all the usual fitness tracking features, and smartphone notifications on this smaller band - and all for £30 off.

Garmin Forerunner 45 GPS running watch: £159.99 £115 at Amazon

The Garmin Forerunner 45 is an incredibly popular running watch, which is why this discount to £115 is particularly impressive. The feature-packed smartwatch also works with Garmin's free coaching service and offers smartphone notifications as well.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active: £199 £129 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active may be a little older now, but it's still a very capable smartwatch and fitness tracker. With a £70 discount you're getting a great price on a wearable complete with sleep monitoring, message notifications, and real-time fitness coaching as well.

Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS smartwatch: £249.99 £179.99 at Amazon

You're saving £70.99 here, and considering we usually see this Garmin smartwatch available for its usual MSRP (or £20 off), that's an excellent offer. You're getting onboard training evaluation in here, which means your watch can analyse whether you're under or over doing it, as well as offering free coaching plans and advanced running metrics.

Fitbit Sense: £299.99 £259 at Amazon

We've seen the Fitbit Sense drop down to £249 in the past, but if you're not looking to wait for more price drops in the future, this £259 price tag is still excellent value. You're getting stress management and skin temperature metrics all packed in here, as well as all the high end activity tracking you'd expect from a Fitbit as well.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 4G 45mm: £459 £359 at Amazon

Grab the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch with a 4G connection for £100 off at Amazon right now. That's excellent value if you're looking for a powerful smartwatch but don't like the look of Apple's offerings. You're getting premium activity tracking here, with sleep monitoring and that classic rotating bezel as well.

Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm): £409 £388 at Amazon

Amazon Spring Sale: gaming deals

Logitech G305 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse: £51.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Finding a wireless gaming mouse for under £30 is quite the achievement, let alone one with a 12,000 DPI. This mouse also Logitech's Hero 12K sensor, a 250 hour battery life, and six programmable buttons as well, making it a very compelling budget choice.View Deal

Logitech G213 Prodigy gaming keyboard: £59.99 £32.99 at Amazon

If you're after a cheap gaming keyboard, this Logitech G213 Prodigy is offering just that right now. There's no mechanical actuation here, but you are getting a full RGB keyboard with anti-ghosting and tactile keys here.

Pokemon Shield: £49.99 £36 at Amazon

If you missed out on the most recent Pokemon release, you've got a rare chance to score a discount on Pokemon Shield this week. Amazon has taken £13.99 off the usual £49.99 RRP, leaving us with an excellent £36 sales price right now.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla PS5: £51.99 £37.99 at Amazon

This discount has been a long time coming, but Assassin's Creed Valhalla is finally seeing some cash off that RRP at Amazon. You'll find a £14 discount over Amazon's previous £51.99 price here.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury: £49.99 £39.99 at Amazon

There's a £10 discount up for grabs on the latest Nintendo release at Amazon. That's excellent news for anyone who missed out on Super Mario 3D World the first time, or those who want to get in on that massive Bowser's Fury expansion for less.View Deal

Xbox Wireless Controller - Robot White: £54.99 £49 at Amazon

It's not a massive saving, but the new Xbox Wireless Controller is rarely on sale in the UK. That means you can score a rare £5.99 discount on the 'Core' gamepad designed for Series S and X (but still compatible with Xbox One systems).

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: £59.99 £49.99 at Amazon

Amazon isn't shouting too loud about this one, but that £49.99 price is actually £10 cheaper than the RRP other retailers currently have on the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. That's an excellent offer considering Nintendo rarely discounts this premium gamepad.

Razer Kraken wired gaming headset: £79.99 £56.49 at Amazon

Razer Kraken wired gaming headset: £79.99 £56.49 at Amazon

Considering this Razer gaming headset has been sitting above £60 since early January, grabbing it for £56.49 is an excellent opportunity to snag a bargain. With wide compatibility across PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC, Razer's budget friendly headset still packs a serious punch.



Logitech G903 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse: £129.99 £61.99 at Amazon

You'll get a much faster response out of this Logitech G903 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse, however. With a 16,000 DPI and super lightweight design, this premium pointer is available for a fantastic £61 price tag right now - £68 off.View Deal

Logitech G635 wired gaming headset: £129.99 £69.99 at Amazon

Logitech's G635 gaming headset is compatible across Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, mobile and PC, with PC players in particular getting the most out of the 7.1 DTS Headphone:X 2.0 surround sound and EQ options. However, whatever you're playing on you'll be getting excellent sound quality here, and a comfortable fit to boot.View Deal

Logitech G Pro X gaming headset | 40% off Xbox Game Pass PC: £109.99 £99.99 at Amazon

The Logitech G Pro X gaming headset is a gorgeous piece of kit. With 50mm drivers and 7.1 surround sound on PC, it sounds great too. Perfect for PC, but also compatible with PlayStation, Switch and Xbox, you'll find a £10 discount bringing this premium set of cups below £100 and you can even save 40% on your Game Pass PC subscription as well.

Logitech G513 mechanical gaming keyboard: £157.74 £106.99 at Amazon

You can save £50 on this mechanical gaming keyboard at Amazon right now. With per key RGB customization and macro commands there's plenty of personalization in here, as well as USB passthrough and the choice of Romer-G Tactile, Romer-G Linear and GX Blue switches.

LG Ultragear 27-inch gaming monitor: £299.99 £229.99 at Amazon

Not only is this a great price on a 27-inch, 144Hz gaming monitor with HDR, but you're also getting Nvidia G-Sync support in here as well. That's excellent value for those with Nvidia GPUs who want less screen tearing when they're in heavy action.View Deal

Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch curved gaming monitor: £1,279.99 £1,048 at Amazon

This is a fantastic saving on the mega powerful Samsung Odyssey G9 - perfect if you're looking to splash big in these sales. The 2020 CES Innovation award winner offers up dual WQHD resolution at 5120x1440p and a 240Hz refresh rate as well.

Amazon Spring Sale: phone deals

OnePlus 8 5G smartphone (128GB): £599 £349 at Amazon

Score a massive discount on the OnePlus 8 at Amazon right now, offering the brand's second-best phone for an incredible £349 sales price. This one will move fast, so be quick to pick up this excellent offer.View Deal

OnePlus Nord 5G smartphone (256GB): £469 £419 at Amazon

If you're looking for more storage, this £50 discount on the OnePlus Nord is perfect. While this is a less premium phone than the OnePlus 8 above, you're getting plenty of space for apps and still picking up some excellent value.View Deal

Amazon Spring Sale: smart home deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: £49.99 £39.99 at Amazon

If you're using a 4K TV you'll need a Fire Stick that can keep up. Amazon's premium streaming stick offers a massive range of apps and Alexa support throughout, which means you can keep your crystal clear resolution and catch up on all your favourites.

Amazon Echo Show 5: £79.99 £44.99 at Amazon

This is just £5 off the lowest price we've ever seen on the Echo Show 5, making it an excellent buy this week. The smart display offers extra touchscreen smart home controls as well as video calls and recipe content as well.View Deal

Hive Active Heating smart thermostat: £179 £128.99 at Amazon

If you're rigging up a serious smart home, you'll want to make sure your thermostat is connected as well. This Hive Active Heating smart thermostat can be easily connected to Alexa for full-home control, though this offer doesn't include professional installation.View Deal

Eufy Security 2-camera home security system: £259.99 £159.99 at Amazon

Save £100 on this Eufy home security system, offering up 180 day battery life and a 1080p picture, all fully compatible with Alexa and viewable through your smartphone as well. There's no subscription required here, and you're getting a great price for a feature-packed system as well.

View Deal

Eufy RoboVac 30C robot vacuum: £289.99 £159.99 at Amazon

Put your feet up and let the robots do all the work. The Eufy RoboVac 30C is now down to just £159.99 - that's an excellent price for a powerful Alexa-enabled cleaner with full voice control and a range of cleaning modes to choose from.View Deal

Arlo Ultra security camera system (1 camera kit): £449.99 £299.99 at Amazon

The Arlo Ultra security system can kit out your whole home with secure and smartphone accessible cameras. This 1 camera kit will serve a smaller area well, but you can also save over £300 on the three-camera system as well. 3 camera system: £899.99 £589.99View Deal

Ecovacs DEEBOT 2-in-1 mop and robot vacuum: £589.98 £349.98 at Amazon

If you're looking for more functionality from your robot vacuum, the Ecovacs DEEBOT also brings mop cleaning into your automated cleaning routine. That's perfect for wooden or tiled floors while also offering powerful vacuum suction on carpets.View Deal

Amazon Spring Sale - home and garden deals

Puma trainers and football boots: from £11.16 at Amazon

Save up to 58% on a massive range of Puma trainers and football boots at Amazon. With everything from the Monarchs to Carinas on sale here, there's something for every style.



Chilly's bottles 500ml: £25 £18 at Amazon

Chilly's bottles are on sale for one more day, which means you haven't got long to shave some cash off that price tag. These double walled hot and cold bottles are perfect for keeping your drinks at the exact right temperature, and come in a range of designs as well.

Coleman Cortes 2 Man tent: £89.99 £71.99 at Amazon

Fully waterproof and lightweight, the Coleman Cortes tent is looking particularly good at £71.99 right now. That's a 20% discount on a stable two / three person tent with a sewn in groundsheet as well.

Philips Air Fryer: £200 £89.99 at Amazon

Save £44 on this Philips Air Fryer in the Amazon Spring Sale this week. That's great value for rapid air cooker with a massive range of recipes available and easy dishwasher cleaning to boot.

Bosch Rotak 36 R rotary lawn mower: £144.99 £100.99 at Amazon

If the lawn needs a trim, check out this 30% discount on the Bosch Rotak 36R. Lightweight and with a 36cm cutting widget, this is perfect for smaller or medium sized gardens, but can also store 40 litres of grass as well.

Ninja Foodi Max electric multi-cooker: £229.99 £179 at Amazon

The Ninja Foodi Max brings the worlds of pressure cookers and air fryers together to make an all-in-one device capable of everything from roasting to grilling. Not only that but this £179 sales price is just £5 off the lowest price we've ever seen on this device.

Shark Upright vacuum cleaner: £349.99 £199 at Amazon

Shark's anti-hair wrap vacuum cleaner is perfect for those with pets, and with the powered lift away portable vacuum you can even get the stairs done without having to dig around for a suitable plug. This powerful vacuum cleaner is now down to the same price we saw over Black Friday last year.

Shark Cordless vacuum cleaner: £349.99 £249 at Amazon

Save £100 on the fully cordless Shark vacuum cleaner, now just £249.99 at Amazon. That's perfect if you don't want to rely on plug points to get around your home, and with Shark's anti hair wrap tech and a 40 minute runtime there's plenty to get excited about here.

Simba Premium 7-zone foam mattress - King: £458 £273.65 at Amazon

You're saving just under £150 on this Simba Premium mattress, with the King now available for just £273.65. That's an excellent offer if you're looking to upgrade your sleep, especially with 7 pressure-relieving memory foam zones and the Simba 100 day trial as well.

Emma Original Super King mattress: £829 £497.40 at Amazon

With plenty of awards under its belt, the Emma Original memory foam mattress is sitting particularly well at £497.40 in Amazon's Spring Sale. You're getting a supportive fit here, courtesy of breathable memory foam and an extra layer of polyurethane foam as well.

You'll find plenty more cheap laptop deals and TV sales up for grabs right now, but we're also showing you everything you can expect from Amazon Prime Day 2021. For another wave of discounts, keep your eyes on the upcoming Bank Holiday sales as well.