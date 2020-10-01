Amazon Prime Video UK in October 2020: Parasite and 1917 are streaming soon

Amazon Prime Video UK has revealed its new movies and TV shows coming to the service in October 2020, and the line-up includes a few really big movies from the past 12 months. Parasite, 1917 and Nicolas Cage's Color Out of Space are among the new films coming this month, while on the TV side The Walking Dead: World Beyond is streaming beginning on October 2.

The Walking Dead's latest spin-off puts more of a young adult angle on the aging franchise, and becomes the third show on the air based on the zombie-themed comic. This series, though, will end after two seasons – it's a finite story.

If you're waiting for the next episode of The Grand Tour, you'll be seeing that in either November or December as it stands. That's not on the schedule for October.

If you're in a Halloween mood, one highlight this month is the 'Resident Evil Franchise' releasing on Prime Video – presumably this means all six movies spanning 2002-2016 starring Milla Jovovich are dropping onto the service. That's one way to pass the time until Resident Evil Village gets here, anyway.

Here's what's coming up on Amazon Prime Video UK in October 2020. We've bolded out a few highlights.

Amazon Prime Video UK: October 2020 movies and TV shows

TV shows

The Walking Dead: World Beyond – 2nd October (weekly)

Savage X Fenty Show season 2 – 2nd October

For The People S1-S2 – 5th October

Fleabag season 2 – 8th October

– 8th October The Boys season 2 finale – 9th October

– 9th October Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys finale – 9th October

Mirzapur season 2 – 22nd October

Truth Seekers – 30th October

Movies

Inglourious Basterds – 2nd October

– 2nd October I Feel Pretty – 2nd October

Black Box – 6th October

The Lie – 6th October

Resident Evil Franchise – 10th October

Evil Eye – 13th October

Nocturne – 13th October

1917 – 16th October

The Personal History of David Copperfield – 16th October

– 16th October Brahms: The Boy 2 – 21st October

Parasite – 23rd October

– 23rd October Time – 23rd October

Color Out of Space – 28th October

– 28th October Smallfoot – 30th October

With The Boys wrapping up, Truth Seekers from Nick Frost and Simon Pegg is worth putting on your watch list. Four of the movies above – The Lie, Black Box, Nocturne and Evil Eye – are part of a compilation of horror movies called Welcome to Blumhouse.

So, you've got plenty to stream this month if you're a horror fan, with The Haunting of Bly Manor coming to Netflix in October, too.