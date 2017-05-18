Amazon Prime Reading offers a rotating ebook library

Amazon Prime Reading is now available in the UK, offering access to thousands of books, magazines and comics each month as part of a user's existing Prime subscription package.

It means that alongside your video streaming, free delivery and many other perks you’ll get access to a rolling library of books you can read.

For the launch, popular titles such as Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, Slaughterhouse-Five and The Bourne Engima are available in the books section, while magazines included this month include recent issues of Wired, Time, National Geographic and Empire.

A selection of comics and manga titles are available too, such as the first volumes of Attack on Titan, The Guardians of the Galaxy and Star Wars.

Better get reading

You won't be in a rush to finish up titles either - as long as it's in your library, you'll be able to continue reading even if it drops off Amazon's rotating library.

This is all included in the cost of the Amazon Prime service, which is £7.99 a month or £79 for a whole year. If you don't already have a Prime subscription, you may want to wait until Black Friday 2017 to see if Amazon slashes the price of the service like it did in 2016, when it slashed a year's subscription to just £59 for a limited period.

The Prime Reading service originally launched at the tail end of last year in the US and has proved extremely popular, so hopefully Amazon will continue to offer interesting and popular titles each time it refreshes the library.