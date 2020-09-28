Amazon Music Unlimited trials: grab four months for just 99p ahead of Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day may only be around the corner, but you can already get involved in some excellent savings - especially in subscriptions. If you're looking to try out Amazon's 60-million song library, you'll want to pick up an Amazon Music Unlimited trial, and luckily for you there's a stunning one-off deal available right now.

Prime members can pick up four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for just 99p this week if you haven't yet tested the music subscription service. That's an excellent improvement over the usual 30 day free trial we see on this subscription, and a saving of £30.97 overall. Non-Prime members can still pick up 3 months of access at this price. Careful, though, this will auto-renew at the usual Amazon Music Unlimited price of £7.99 a month after those four months are up.

If you're not a Prime member yet, not to worry - Amazon is also offering a 30 day Prime trial right now as well. Sign up with Amazon direct to take advantage of these offers and all upcoming Prime Day deals as well.

If you're looking for something a little more premium, however, you'll also find a 90 day free trial of Amazon Music HD available. This subscription offers HD tunes, and five million songs available in an ultra-HD high bitrate. It's a little more expensive once that trial is up, however, coming in at £14.99 a month (£12.99 a month for Prime customers).

If you need a new music subscription service to get you hyped for Amazon Prime Day, then, you'll want to check out the latest Amazon Music Unlimited trial, outlined below. However, we're also looking at more Amazon offers further down the page as well.

Today's best Amazon Music free trials ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Amazon services available now

