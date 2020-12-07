Amazon Last Minute deals: save on AirPods, iPads, laptops, 4K TVs and more

Amazon Christmas deals have sprung to life after the November discounts came to an end last week. That means you'll find sales on everything from AirPods to 4K TVs right now, with prices ranging all the way up the scale.

Amazon's 'Last Minute' sale is running from December 7 all the way through to December 23, but it's worth noting that your items may not arrive in time if you leave it to the last day of the event.

Today kick started Amazon's deals, then, and we've spotted some stunning offers already. You'll find the ANC AirPods Pro buds for just £198 (was £249), an LG 4K TV for £399 (was £429), a £500 discount on the Razer Blade gaming laptop and a return to the lowest price yet on the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones.

You'll find all the best Amazon deals just below, but you can also browse the full Last Minute sale for every discount as well.

Today's best Amazon Last Minute deals

Up to 40% off Razer gaming accessories: From £9.99 at Amazon

Amazon has cut up to 40% off its selection of Razer gaming accessories this week. That means you can grab everything from a super cheap Razer Gigantus mouse pad to the Wolverine Tournament controller for a fraction of the original price.

Tile Mate Bluetooth item finder: £19.99 £14.99 at Amazon

If you know someone who's constantly losing their stuff, the Tile Mate item finder is the perfect gift. You're getting a super handy clip on device that syncs to your phone so that you never lose your wallet, keys or phone.

Doom Eternal with steel poster - Xbox / PS4: £16.99 at Amazon

Grab Doom Eternal with the special edition steel poster for just £16.99 at Amazon right now. That becomes even more impressive when the PS5 upgrade is completely free. This price applies on the Xbox version of the game as well, and you'll find more Bethesda titles on sale this week as well.

DeLonghi Nescafe Dolce Gusto coffee machine: £34.99 £29.99 at Amazon

There isn't a massive discount on this Dolce Gusto coffee machine, but £29.99 is an excellent price to pay for a quick and easy pod machine with 15 bar pump pressure.

Sony MDR-ZX110NA noise-cancelling headphones: £35 £29 at Amazon

If you need a cheap set of headphones, why not grab some by the brand that also makes some of the best headphones on the market right now. The Sony WH-1000XM4s aren't quite on sale (but the XM3s are further down the page), however the MDR-ZX110NA make the perfect budget option. Plus, you're getting noise cancellation on these cups as well.

Furinno computer desk: £67.49 £55.99 at Amazon

If you need a new computer desk, and you need one to fit into a smaller space, the Furinno desk offers up a wealth of space for your laptop, accessories, monitor and plenty of storage as well. Not only that, bu you can save just over £10 with Amazon right now.

Oral-B SmartSeries electric toothbrush: £229.99 £59.99 at Amazon

The Oral-B SmartSeries toothbrush is priced at a regular RRP of £229, but we've seen it bouncing between £80 and £125 for a while now. That makes £59.99 an excellent price for the app connected brush with five brushing modes with whitening and gum care as well.

Logitech G Pro wireless gaming mouse: £129.99 £89.60 at Amazon

The Logitech G Pro gaming mouse is available for just £89.60 - that's £40 off the RRP and a return to the lowest price we've ever seen on the wireless pointer. With an ambidextrous design, the Logitech 25K sensor and a sleek understated design, you're getting some excellent value in here.

Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds: £220 £149 at Amazon

The Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds offer up a stunning audio performance and you're getting them for the lowest price we've seen yet. With a 32 hour battery life, Alexa built in, and an onboard mic you're not skimping on the features either.

Apple AirPods Pro: £249 £195 at Amazon

This Amazon deal offers the lowest price we've seen for the AirPods Pro in the UK, cutting the price by a whopping £55. For your money you're getting noise cancellation, a nifty transparency mode, and a wireless charging case capable of topping up your AirPods to 24-hours of battery life, alongside great sound and Apple connectivity.

Sony WH-1000XM3: £237.50 £219 at Amazon

The Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones were our top rated cups for multiple years in a row, until the XM4s came around that is. Amazon has these headphones previously listed for £237.50, and we've seen them sitting between this price and £260 over the course of the year. You're still getting some stunning features in here, just dropping a few extra bonuses of the newer set.

GoPro Hero 9 Black: £429.99 £379.99 at Amazon

The GoPro Hero 9 Black offers up a number of improvements over the previous generation - most notably an early price drop. Not only are you saving £50, but you're getting a 5K action camera with 20MP stills and front facing LCD screen as well.

LG UN71006LB 49-inch 4K TV: £429 £399 at Amazon

There's a £30 discount on the LG UN71006LB 49-inch 4K TV, a price drop we've seen a few times this year but one that offers an excellent 4K display for under £400. You're getting the 2020 model here, with Alexa built in and ultra surround sound as well.

LG NANO796NE 50-inch 4K TV: £599.99 £481.99 at Amazon

If you're after a 50-inch TV, however, you'll want to take a look at this LG Nano. The crisp picture quality offers up 4K resolution with local dimming, excellent sound features, and HDR as well.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 - 128GB: £619 £499 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is back down to its lowest price yet at Amazon. You're getting 128GB of storage in here, a 14 hour battery life, and a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6-inch laptop: £549 £499.99 at Amazon

There's a £50 discount on this 15.6-inch Dell Inspiron laptop at Amazon this week. That means you're getting a Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD on a powerful business machine for less right now. This deal is temporarily out of stock, but you can still order at this price and wait a little while for shipping.

Razer Blade 15 15.6-inch gaming laptop: £1,599.99 £1,099.99 at Amazon

You can save £500 on this Razer Blade gaming laptop at Amazon right now. At £1,099.99, you're getting a great price on a 144Hz display, an Intel i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti graphics, 16GB RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Apple MacBook Pro M1: £1,299 £1,192.24 at Amazon

The brand new MacBook Pro is already seeing over £100 off at Amazon this week. That's a stunning result on the latest MacBook to hit the shelves, and with the power of the M1 chip under the hood you're getting excellent value for money as well.

If you're really ahead of the game, you can check out our predictions for the best Boxing Day and January sales or take a look at the latest Amazon Boxing Day sales rumours.