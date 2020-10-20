Amazon Fire TV devices will now get you with the Fiit training app

Amazon Fire TV devices are about to get you more active. If you've ever felt the idea of going to the gym is incredibly daunting, then the home-workout app Fiit might be the one for you.

The subscription-based app, which you can also stream to your TV through Sky Q boxes, is now available through your Amazon Fire TV devices, offering a plethora of workout routines and classes to get stuck into if you happen to be stuck at home.

Fiit comes with strength and cardio workouts, as well as a premium package which includes over 600 classes from 35 certified trainers. The app is accessible through your Amazon Fire TV; simply find it and launch the app directly from the Amazon Fire menu by searching for it.

This latest launch follows on from the fitness brand’s recent partnership with Sky - which saw Fiit become Sky's first-ever fitness streaming offering.

In a press release, Fiit CEO Daniel Shellard said: “With restrictions likely to stay in place for the next six months, having the ability to bring the gym home allows customers to easily access hundreds of on-demand classes direct from their TV, wherever and whenever they wish, so they never have to miss their favourite session".

How does it work?

Fiit works by downloading specific video workouts directly to your device of choice.

If you have a subscription, you can choose from over 600 courses, which should mean you have no trouble finding the perfect exercise routine for your needs.

Fiit is available to all Amazon Fire TV users, offering entertainment and fitness streaming all in one place, from £25 a month.

Given the current climate, much of the UK is being restricted to staying inside as a preventative measure to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

This means many won't be exercising as regularly as they normally might. While the new Covid tier system likely won't be in place for as long as the lockdown was, it is still important that people keep healthy and active as best they can.

To this end, Fiit is a great way to get involved in interactive fitness content, streamed directly to your living room.