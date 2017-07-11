Amazon Fire Tablet price: how much does it cost?

Update: It's Amazon Prime Day and the Amazon Fire Tablet price has been slashed across the board. Here are the on sale Amazon Fire Tablet prices in the US, if you have a Prime membership. Note these prices expire at midnight on July 12, so act fast:

The Amazon Fire Tablet price is also seeing deep discounts for Prime members in the UK. Here's what the Amazon Fire Tablet price is now for Amazon UK Prime members. These prices expire at midnight on July 12:

Below you'll find pre-Prime Day prices for the Amazon Fire Tablet across the US, UK and Australia.

It's an affordable tablet that spans five models, including two made just for kids: Amazon Fire 7, Amazon Fire HD 8, Amazon Fire HD 10, Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition and Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition.

The resolution of the Fire Tablet pales in comparison to high-end tablets like the iPad Pro, but premium isn't what Amazon's tablet line is all about. Instead, the Fire Tablet family delivers good battery life and solid functionality at an almost-unbeatable price, and there's a tablet for just about every kind of user.

Here's how the Amazon Fire Tablet price stacks up across regions, though definitely take advantage of Amazon Prime Day deals if you're a Prime or Prime Student member. The savings won't last long.

Amazon Fire 7 price

As the name suggests, the Amazon Fire 7 features a 7-inch screen, about eight hours of battery life and Amazon's Alexa digital assistant. It doesn't have the sharpest or brightest screen on the market, but the Fire 7 offers capable media playing powers and should be especially useful to Amazon Prime members.

The Amazon Fire 7 price in the US starts at $49.99 with Special Offers, which are ads that appear on the tablet's lock screen. The Amazon Fire 7 price without Special Offers starts at $64.99.

The Amazon Fire 7 price in the UK starts at £49.99 with ads, and the model without ads starts at £59.99.

The Amazon Fire 7 is not on sale directly through Amazon in Australia, but the suggested retail price for the older Amazon Fire HD 7 in the country is AU$179 while the Amazon Fire HD 6 price is suggested at AU$149. Check out our guide on how to safely buy tech from Amazon in Australia.

Amazon Fire HD 8 price

The seventh-generation Amazon Fire HD 8 is another sub-$100 / £100 tablet, and it's a popular one, too. In the US, the most basic version is Amazon's top selling gadget in the Computers & Accessories category. You get Alexa support along with a slightly boosted screen over the Fire 7, plus dual stereo speakers.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 price in the US starts at $79.99 with Special Offers, and starts at $94.99 without ads.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 price in the UK starts at £79.99 with ads, and £89.99 without adverts.

Unfortunately for residents of Australia, the Fire HD 8 is in not available through Amazon in the country.

Amazon Fire HD 10 price

If bigger is what you're after, the Fire HD 10 houses Amazon's most monstrous screen at 10.1 inches. It also boasts the highest camera specs among the Fire family and a 64GB storage option.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 price in the US starts at $229.99 and goes up to $289.99 for 64GB. All models of the Fire HD 10 include Special Offers.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 price in the UK is £169.99 without Special offers while ads bump the rise by £10 to £179.99.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 isn't available through Amazon in Australia.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition price

Any parent who owns gadgets knows how quickly their devices can wind up in the hands of their *ahem* darling little ones, so Amazon smartly developed two tablets designed with kids in mind.

The Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition is a full-featured Fire 7 that comes with a 'Kid-Proof Case' to protect it from those inevitable drops. It also includes a two-year worry-free warranty to replace the tablet if it's broken - "no questions asked" - and greater parental controls.

The Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition price in the US is $99.99.

The Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition price in the UK is £99.99.

The Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition isn't available through Amazon in Australia.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition price

The same parent / kid friendly considerations apply to the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition. You'll also get a longer-lasting battery (car ride distraction, anyone?) and more storage as well as the all-important two-year worry-free guarantee.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition price in the US is $129.99.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition price in the UK is £129.99.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition isn't available through Amazon in Australia.