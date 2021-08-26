Amazon End of Summer Sale: all the best deals on TVs, headphones, laptops and more

Amazon is saying goodbye to the warm months with its End of Summer Sale, featuring discounts on a range of TVs, headphones, laptops and more tech. While these are the standout offers, you'll also find some big price cuts on smart home gadgets, outdoor furniture and gaming peripherals.

All our top picks from the Amazon End of Summer Sale are below if you'd rather not scroll through the whole thing yourself. We've highlighted some great offers, including a record low price for the Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds at £125.49 (was £220). In the world of TVs, you can also get a massive LG 65-inch 4K TV for £599 – that's a £100 saving off the usual price and the cheapest it's ever been.

But it's not just high-end tech where there are savings to be found. There's the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for only £21.99 (was £39.99). That's only £2 more than the price it fell to during Prime Day.

Meanwhile, anyone still looking for a last-minute back to school deal will want to check out the range of cheap Chromebooks in the Amazon End of Summer Sale. The standout is this excellent value for money Asus C523NA for £279.99 (was £399.99). It comes with 8GB RAM, which is hard to find at this price point and ensures it'll perform well when used for work, browsing and general everyday tasks.

Lastly, to coincide with the End of Summer Sale, there's also 30% off selected products from Amazon Warehouse. This is Amazon's official service for reselling returned and used goods. Each item here is quality checked before being put up for sale and you can find some terrific savings on open-box or as-new refurbished items.

Onto the full sale, then. You can jump to the sections you're most interested in just below or further down the page you'll find our picks of the very best deals from the Amazon End of Summer Sale.

The best deals in the Amazon End of Summer Sale

Fire TV Stick 4K: £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Save £20 – This is the best price we've seen this year for the Fire TV Stick 4K – outside of Amazon Prime Day. If you missed the £26.99 offer back in June then this isn't too far off for the high-end version of Amazon's streaming device that'll turn any television into a Smart TV.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen): £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Save £20 – Amazon's 4th generation Echo Dot gets a solid £20 discount in the End of Summer Sale. You would have paid £5 less over Prime Day, but outside of that, the smart speaker hasn't been discounted this low since March.

Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds: £220 £125.49 at Amazon

Save £94.50 – This is a record low price for Sony's leading wireless earbuds. Offering some of the best noise-cancelling tech in the business and impressive battery life, these are one of the best deals in the sale.

Asus C523NA Chromebook: £399.99 £279.99 at Amazon

Save £120 – There's a huge saving to be had on this Asus Chromebook, which has dropped to an all-time low price. The spec is ideal as a budget machine for school or light work, with a capable Intel processor and 64GB of storage. The highlight is the 8GB RAM – which you usually don't see in Chromebooks this cheap – and will give the laptop a welcome performance boost.

LG 65-inch Smart 4K TV: £699 £599 at Amazon

Save £100 – It's rare to find a 65-inch 4K TV from one of the more premium brands for under £600, so this LG set in the Amazon Summer Sale is a terrific deal. It's a record low price, too. It features all the most-wanted streaming apps you need to make it your main TV.

SteelSeries Arctis 3: £89.99 £59.99 at Amazon

Save £30 – SteelSeries is one of the top gaming headset manufacturers out there and their Arctis 3 has got a healthy £30 discount in the Amazon End of Summer Sale. It doesn't quite match the price drop to £51.99 we saw during Prime Day, but this is the next lowest the wired headset has been all year.

HP 15.6-inch laptop: £579.99 £529.99 at Amazon

Save £50 – This HP laptop sports an impressive spec for the price that's makes it perfect as a general purpose machine for work and everyday tasks. You get a speedy i5 Intel processor and 8GB RAM to ensure it'll keep up with most jobs, while the super-fast 512GB SSD storage is loads of room for your files and photos. Just excellent value for money overall.

PS5 DualSense Controller + Spider-Man: Miles Morales: £111.90 £79.99 at Amazon

Save £32 – This is a great price for an extra PS5 controller and one of the best games on Sony's latest console. When bought separately these two would usually set you back over £100! A bundle with Sackboy: A Big Adventure is also available.

Logitech G305 Gaming Mouse: £51.99 £28.99 at Amazon

Save £23 – Here's a terrific low price for one of Logitech's best wireless gaming mice. It feature's the manufacturer's Lightspeed technology, which aims improve responsiveness and reliability to reduce lag to a minimum. It's been £4 less before, but this is the next best price this year.View Deal

Kenwood kMix Stand Mixer: £249 £209 at Amazon

Save £40 – Kenwood's budget-friendly food mixer is now the cheapest its been since the start of the year in the Amazon Summer Sale. A great option if you've picked up baking over the last two years and are after a less expensive alternative to the KitchenAid range.

View Deal

