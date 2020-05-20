Amazon Echo deals are back: price cuts on Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick, Fire tablets and more

Amazon is offering discounts once more, and what better way to ring in the new normal of sales than with some fantastic Amazon Echo deals. These savings are stretched right across Amazon's own line of Echo devices, Fire TV streaming sticks, and Fire HD tablets, so if you're looking to squeeze a little Alexa into your life, you'll want to take a look at these prices.

We've seen some of these Echo deals before - like the £29.99 Amazon Echo Dot or the Amazon Echo Show sales starting at £59.99. However, these Echo deals are also offering up more premium smart speaker options like the Amazon Echo (now £69.99 down from £89.99) and the Amazon Echo Plus (currently £50 off at £89.99).

In the world of TV streaming, the Amazon Fire TV stick is enjoying a decent £15 discount down to £24.99, or you can upgrade to the Fire TV Cube for 4K, UHD goodness at just £89.99. Fire tablet deals are also receiving their moment in the spotlight, with the Fire 7 tablet coming in at just £39.99 this week and the much better Fire 10 HD now available with a fantastic £90 price cut.

Not only are you picking up some excellent discounts on hardware from Amazon right now, but every Echo or Fire purchase also comes with three months of Amazon Music Unlimited. That's an excellent offer, considering the Amazon Music Unlimited price makes it one of the more premium services on offer. Of course, even if you don't grab an Echo deal today, there are always free trials to take advantage of regardless.

These Amazon Echo deals and Fire tablet sales are offering some excellent discounts after a quieter period for Amazon device savings. If you're after more, we're tracking all the best Echo sales and prices from around the web.

Not in the UK? We're rounding up all the latest Amazon Echo deals where you are further down the page.

Try Amazon Music Unlimited with a free 3 month trial | US | UK | AU

Cheap Amazon Echo deals

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd generation | £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon

The cheapest Amazon Echo smart speaker on offer today is the 3rd generation Echo Dot - now available for £20 less in a return to a well-trodden sales price. That's excellent news for anyone looking for a little bit of Alexa in their home and missed the sales a few months ago.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 | £79.99 £59.99 at Amazon

This offer has been flashing in and out over the last few weeks, but you've got another chance to pick it up right now. Plus, this time around you can get that Amazon Music Unlimited trial as well. The smaller Echo Show 5 is perfect if you're looking for a more compact smart display and you don't see yourself reading too much from the screen.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8 | £119.99 £79.99 at Amazon

If, however, you want to use your new Echo Show to follow recipes, make more video calls, catch up on the news or sort your calendar, you may benefit from the larger 8-inch HD display on offer here. You're saving £40 with these Echo Show deals, and though we've seen this price before over the last few weeks, this is a great time to jump if you missed out previously.

View Deal

Amazon Echo (3rd generation) | £89.99 £69.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a more premium listening experience over the weaker Echo Dot, you'll be glad to know that you can also save £20 on the full Amazon Echo. You're keeping all the Alexa smarts more commonly associated with the Dot but adding boosted audio quality for your tunes.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Plus | £139.99 £89.99 at Amazon

Want even more juice from your smart speaker? The Plus model is also included in this week's Amazon Echo deals. That means you can save a fantastic £50 on the top-shelf speaker, kitted out with powerful microphones to make sure those tunes don't drown out your Alexa commands.

View Deal

The latest Amazon Fire Stick deals

Amazon Fire TV stick | £39.99 £24.99 at Amazon

Add Alexa and a range of streaming apps to your smart (or dumb) TV for £15 off right now at Amazon. This isn't quite the cheapest we've seen this handy little streaming stick go for, but you'll certainly have trouble finding it for less right now.

View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Cube | £109.99 £89.99 at Amazon

The Cube is also included in this week's Amazon Fire TV deals and gives you hands-free access to all your favourite apps and devices with 4K and UHD streaming quality to boot.

View Deal

Amazon Fire tablet deals

Amazon Fire 7 tablet - 16GB | £49.99 £39.99 at Amazon

The already cheap Amazon Fire 7 tablet is seeing a £10 price cut in the latest Amazon Fire deals as well. It's certainly not the most powerful machine out there, and 16GB will test the self-control of even the most storage savvy among us, but it's an excellent little device for streaming music or catching up on some reading. Plus, you can also save £10 on the more manageable 32GB model.

View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet - 32GB | £99.99 £64.99 at Amazon

Or, upgrade to the HD 8-inch tablet for a larger screen experience, and save yourself £35 on the 32GB model. Of course, you can always expand your storage with a micro-SD card, making these cheap little tablets one of the best ways to pick up an extra screen for less.

View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet - 64GB | £179.99 £89.99 at Amazon

There's a solid £90 price drop on this Amazon Fire tablet deal, a half-price saving on the 1080p, 10.1-inch display. That's a fantastic price that gives this larger tablet a definite edge over its usually much cheaper companions.

View Deal

If you'd prefer to take a look at Apple's offerings, you'll find all the best Apple Homepod prices and deals available right now. You'll also find plenty more cheap Amazon fire stick deals and prices around, and we're also tracking the latest Google Nest Mini deals from all your favorite retailers.