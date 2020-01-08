AirPods Pro flash sale: grab Apple's latest earbuds for just £223 if you're fast enough

AirPods Pro deals are big around these parts, so when a saving like this pops up, we need to make sure you know about it. AirPods Pro hasn't hit a price like this in a while, so if you've been holding off on a pair of Apple's latest high tech earbuds you'll want to check out this £223 price tag as soon as you can. You'll need to use promo code PREP2020 to secure this price at checkout when shopping from the eBay storefront Hi Tech Electronics UK. But be wary that this 20% off promotion will only last until midnight January 9th so be sure to act fast.

You can currently grab a pair of Apple AirPods Pro for £249 on Amazon, so you're saving £26 with this deal - that's a lot in the world of Apple.

AirPods Pro are perhaps best known for their entrance into the active noise cancellation sphere with Transparency mode - a noise-canceling feature that still allows important sound through while shutting out background annoyances. With an improved fit, enhanced sound quality, and higher price point, the Pros are a step up in the world of wireless audio for Apple.

This AirPods Pro deal comes from an eBay storefront, offering both the eBay Premium Service recognition of a trusted seller and supporting the eBay Money Back guarantee. The PREP2020 promo code is an eBay trusted seller-wide code for use with a range of high-quality storefronts, so feel free to shop with confidence.

Today's best AirPods Pro deals

Apple AirPods Pro | £249 £223 at Hi Tech Electronics eBay

Sure, this eBay storefront has jacked up the starting price of the AirPods Pro, but you're still paying the cheapest price we've seen in a while for Apple's latest earbuds at the end of the discount. Use promo code PREP2020 to take advantage of this offer before midnight January 9th.

More AirPods deals

Apple AirPods with charging case | £159 £128 at Laptops Direct

The standard second generation of Apple Airpods are still on sale at Laptops Direct for just £128. We only saw these available for £3 less than this price over Black Friday so if you missed out over the deals season, it's never too late to bag a bargain.

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case | £199 £158.99 at Currys

You're paying £30 more to pick up the wireless charging case with your Apple AirPods deal this week - well worth it if you have a qi charger laying around.

