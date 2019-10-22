Acer offers lots of treats with its Halloween deals of up to 40% off

Acer is offering some ghoulishly great deals to celebrate Halloween. There's no need to wait for Black Friday 2019 or Cyber Monday 2019, as there are price cuts of up to 40% off certain devices.

There are various deals on Acer's website with discounts of 5%, 10%, 15%, 20% and 40% off selected items.

The deals run from October 22 to midnight on November 7, and most of the deals will be applied at the checkout when you buy, though some of them require the following codes:

HALLOWEEN5 - 5% off

- 5% off HALLOWEEN10 - 10% off

- 10% off HALLOWEEN15 - 15% off

- 15% off HALLOWEEN20 - 20% off

- 20% off HALLOWEEN40 - 40% off

There are loads of products available, so we've highlighted some of the best Acer Halloween deals we've found below.

Acer Chromebook 14 £269.99 £242.99 at Acer

Get 10% off this great Chromebook from Acer. It comes with a dual-core Intel Celeron N3060 processor, 14-inch HD display and 4GB of RAM. Use the code HALLOWEEN10 at the checkout for the discount.View Deal

Acer Nitro 5 Spin Gaming Laptop £1,099.99 £879.99 at Acer

Save a huge 20% off this gaming laptop with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and GTX 1050 graphics card. It's not the most powerful laptop, but for this price it's a great choice. Use the code HALLOWEEN20 at the checkout for the discount.View Deal

Acer Swift 1 ultra-thin laptop £479.99 £431.99 at Acer

Get 10% off this incredibly thin and light laptop from Acer. With an Intel Pentium processor, 4GB RAM and 256GB SSD, this isn't the fastest laptop, but it's perfect for productivity. Ideal for students. Use the code HALLOWEEN10 at the checkout for the discount.View Deal

Acer Active backpack for laptops £29.99 £17.99 at Acer

You'll probably want a backpack to carry around any new laptop you buy, and Acer has cut 40% off some of its backpacks and cases, including the Active Backpack for 15.6-inch laptops. No need for a code, as the discount is applied automatically.View Deal

There's loads more to choose from on Acer's website, and make sure you check out out picks for the best Black Friday laptop deals that are already live.

Plus, we have a how to buy a laptop on Black Friday guide, which can help you get the very best deals for the best laptop for your needs on Black Friday, so make sure you check out our tips there if you want to bag a bargain.