Businesses can claim full refunds if Acer devices’ hardware fail under warranty in the first year

Claims follow tight rules - hardware faults, warranty repair, and proper business registration

Vero and SpatialLabs devices are covered - this isn’t just for budget business gear anymore

Acer has revealed a new offer that could reshape customer expectations across the business laptop and computing space.

Under the Acer Reliability Promise, customers in the EMEA region who purchase qualifying professional devices by the end of 2025 can receive a full refund of the original purchase price if the device experiences a hardware fault within the first year and is repaired under warranty.

Eligible categories include Chrome and Windows Pro devices, as well as select business monitors and projectors. Notably, products featuring Acer’s Vero sustainability technology and SpatialLabs 3D capabilities are also included, indicating that the offer isn’t limited to entry-level business models.

How does this new policy work?

The invoice date counts as Day 1, and buyers have 30 days to register their purchase. Up to 20 products per business are eligible, and the purchase must be for a new product made within the 2025 calendar year.

Any claim must be filed within 30 days of the product being repaired under warranty. The fault must be hardware-related and resolved by an Acer-authorized repair center. Software issues, external component failures, misuse, or accidental damage are excluded.

This offer is not available to individual consumers and is aimed exclusively at VAT-registered professionals and companies. To make a claim, customers must provide matching business credentials and bank details. The refund applies only once per product and is based on the net purchase price, excluding VAT and accessories.

By offering what is essentially a one-year satisfaction guarantee, Acer is challenging industry norms and prompting competitors to reassess their own warranty policies.

If widely adopted, this model could raise quality standards and build greater trust across the business tech sector.