A new smartphone brand has launched a £40 handset

Smartphones are getting cheaper all the time, but rarely are they as cheap as the Nuu Mobile A1 – one of a trio of handsets now available from Nuu Mobile in the UK.

As you’d expect, you don’t get a whole lot of phone for £40, with the A1 packing a 4-inch 480 x 854 screen, 1.3GHz quad-core processor, 512MB of RAM, 2MP rear camera, VGA front-facing one, 1,300mAh battery, 4GB of storage, a microSD card slot and Android 5.1.

But at that price it could find an audience, with Nuu pointing to travellers, young families and those after a second phone as likely buyers.

Not totally Nuu

This is the first time the company has dipped its toes in our island’s waters, but the company already has some presence in the US.

Alongside the A1 it’s also launching the £100 N5L, with a 5.5-inch 720 x 1280 screen, a 1GHz quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, an 8MP camera, a 3000mAh battery, 8GB of storage and a microSD card slot.

Then at the ‘top’ of the range there’s the X4, which costs £130 and has a 5-inch 720 x 1280 screen, a 1.3GHz quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, a 13MP camera, a 2,250mAh battery, 16GB of storage and a microSD slot.

All three handsets come with a dual-SIM slot, which is a rarity in the UK, and makes them even more suited to globe-trotting travellers who might not want to carry an expensive handset around with them.

Whether these phones are any good is another matter, but we’ll be bringing you our first thoughts on the Nuu Mobile X4 soon.