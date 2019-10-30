5G phone deal bargain: £32 a month for the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G with 100GB of data

When 5G first launched, it came crashing into the phone market with its high prices and complete lack of affordability. While those high prices have more or less stayed the same, Samsung managed to sneak in with one truly affordable option - the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G.

And now, Three Mobile has taken this 5G Samsung phone's ethos of affordability and run with it, dropping a contract that could be considered cheap even by 4G standards. Offering up a whopping 100GB of data for just £32 a month, Three has made itself the only real contender on this device.

That is cheaper than any other 5G phone deal (assuming you don't want to limit the 5G fun to just a handful of GBs each month), cheaper than the large majority of flagship phones and an all-round extra special offer. Even with Black Friday just around the corner, we can't imagine 5G getting cheaper than this! However, before you do invest it is worth seeing if 5G is available where you live.

We've listed everything you'll need to know about this offer or if you're not quite ready for 5G yet, consult our mobile phone deals guide to see what else is currently available.

This 5G phone deal in full:

So what's so good about the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G?

The most obvious advantage of this phone is its 5G capabilities, allowing you to access those high 5G speeds (if you can get it where you live). In terms of the phones specs, you're getting a 4500mAh battery (on the higher-end of the market), a triple camera lens set-up, a superfast processor, a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and a stylish design.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy A90 5G review

Where can I get 5G on Three?

Honestly, we remain in the early stages of the big 5G roll out. Three went live in August and only people in London could get its 5G reception.

That said, Three has pledged to expand its 5G opeartion by the end of 2019 to the following places in the UK:

Birmingham, Bolton, Bradford, Brighton, Bristol, Cardiff, Coventry, Derby, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Hull, Leeds, Leicester, Liverpool, Manchester, Middlesbrough, Milton Keynes, Nottingham, Reading, Rotherham, Sheffield, Slough, Sunderland and Wolverhampton.