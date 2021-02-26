4K TV deals take extra discounts at Currys - offers end soon

Currys has launched a massive range of 4K TV deals this weekend, with a selection of (often already discounted) displays offering up extra savings in the form of promo codes that can take as much as £300 off the final price. It's time to double down on some TV deals, then, with stackable offers that can rejuvenate your home cinema and save you plenty of cash at the same time. Move fast, though, this flash sale will end on Tuesday, March 2.

We're seeing plenty of big screen TVs included in this weekend's flash sale, but if you're shopping a little cheaper you'll find the excellent JVC 43-inch 4K Fire-enabled TV available for just £299.99. You can chop that £379 RRP all the way down using discount code TVSAVE80 at checkout.

However, there's plenty more value to be found in TV deals that have multiple discounts running at the same time - like the incredibly immersive Philips Ambilight. We've seen these LED-laden sets dropping in price over the course of the last year, but with a starting reduction of £50 and an additional £100 saving through discount code 100TVSAVE you'll find the 50-inch model available for just £449 right now (was £599).

Of course, there are savings running all the way up to 86-inch panels available this weekend - with much larger discounts on the table as well. You'll find all our top picks just below.

Today's best 4K TV deals

Panasonic TX 50-inch 4K TV: £449 £399 at Currys

Use discount code 50TVSAVE for this excellent £399 price on a 50-inch Panasonic 4K TV. These displays have been steadily dropping in price over the last year, and with multiple HDR formats and excellent picture quality you're picking up a particularly strong deal here.

LG 50UN80006LC 50-inch 4K TV: £499 £399 at Currys

You can double down on your savings with this excellent combination of discounts on the 8000-Series LG. You'll find the TV already £50 off, but you can also use discount code 50TVSAVE for the full £100 reduction as well. With TruMotion 100 and excellent picture quality, these LG sets offer a great experience while still remaining budget-friendly. 55-inch: £599 £449 (use code 50TVSAVE)

Philips Ambilight 50PUS8555 50-inch 4K TV: £599 £449 at Currys

After taking £50 off this excellent Philips Ambilight, Currys is offering additional discounts in this weekend's 4K TV deals. Use discount code 100TVSAVE to bring that price all the way down to just £449. This Ambilight model is particularly compelling because of the LEDs lining the back of the set itself. They will cast all the colours from your content onto the wall behind the TV for an incredible immersive experience.



58-inch: £719 £599 (use code 50TVSAVE)

65-inch: £829 £749

Hisense 55-inch 4K QLED TV: £599 £519 at Currys

Hisense is well known for its budget displays that still manage to pack some considerable power. That certainly rings true for this 55-inch QLED TV, already discounted to £549 and with an extra £30 off thanks to discount code 30TVSAVE. You can also save 30% on a JBL Dolby Atmos soundbar when you buy both together - add both to your cart and use code SBALWAYS30WBW2021 at checkout for the full savings. 50-inch: £549 £499 at Currys

Samsung Q60 43-inch 4K QLED TV: £599 £559 at Currys

Samsung's QLED range does still remain as one of the best value displays you can buy. With a gorgeous picture and a crystal clear 4K resolution this is certainly a luxury panel. Plus, if you're really looking to kit out a home cinema you can also save 50% on a Samsung Q60T soundbar when both items are in your cart and you apply discount code SAMQ60TWBWHALF at checkout. Don't forget to use 20TVSAVE at checkout for the extra discounts on the TV itself as well.

