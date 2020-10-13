Prime Day TV deal cuts Panasonic HDR 4K TV down to its best ever price

If you're looking for a 4K TV on the cheaper side as part of the Prime Day deals, Amazon has dropped the price of this 43-inch Panasonic HDR-ready TV to just £339 from its original list price of £499. While more recently this model has been offered for around the £399 mark, this is still a great deaI considering this is a 2020 model.

What else do you need to know about this TV? Well, it features Dolby Vision HDR, which enhances the quality of the image (read an explainer here). This LED LCD TV also features smart functionality, so you can enjoy the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus and Freeview through the TV itself without a separate streaming device.

While you'd inevitably be looking at paying a lot more for one of the best TVs on the market, the functionality here for the price is the reason to consider it. If you're in the UK, too, you might want to check out these LG TV discounts for Prime Day, where you'll be able to land a similarly specced TV for around the same price.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.

Panasonic 4K TV Prime Day deal

Panasonic TX-43HX580BZ 43-inch 4K TV: £499 £339 at Amazon

This Panasonic smart 4K TV offers up a 2020 release with a £100+ saving. That's an excellent offer, especially considering you'll find Dolby Vision HDR tucked away inside. You'll also be able to stream services like Netflix from this. View Deal

Naturally, since this is Amazon Prime Day, you need to be a Prime Member to be able to enjoy it. The deal will also end on the 14 October, so if you think you might have a place for this TV in your house, it's worth making a move sooner rather than later.

More 4K TV deals

Looking for more 4K TV deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in the US and Australia.

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Prime Day sales period, and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.