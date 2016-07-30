Essential tech projects for the weekend

If you've got a couple of hours – or even days – spare this weekend, then now is the perfect time to dive into some of the best how to guides and projects we've recently posted.

These tutorials will show you how to get the most out of the tech you already own, as well as how to buy the best new gadgets and a whole lot more.

How to buy the perfect Back to School PC for any student

Time flies when you're having fun, and the summer holidays are well under way. However, the return to school is on the horizon, so if you know a student – or you're a student yourself – and in need of a new PC, then make sure you check out our how to buy the perfect Back to School PC for any student buying guide.

It not only looks at the best machines for every type of student, but it also lists the best deals for them as well, so you can bag yourself a bargain before school starts.

If you've recently upgraded to Windows 10, then this weekend is a good time to get yourself acquainted with the new operating system.

Keeping Windows 10 updated is important as many updates contain security fixes to keep your machine protected, so read our guide on how to use Windows Update in Windows 10 to find out more.

How to uninstall Windows 10 and revert back to Windows 7 or Windows 8.1

Have you upgraded to Windows 10 but you're not a fan of the new operating system? Don't worry, uninstalling Windows 10 and downgrading to your previous version of Windows is pretty easy – just follow our steps in our how to uninstall Windows 10 and revert back to Windows 7 or Windows 8.1 guide.

The Windows 10 Anniversary Update is coming, and it brings a load of new features to Windows 10. However, it also hides the ability to turn off Cortana.

If you don't want Cortana popping up and annoying you, then our how to disable Cortana on Windows 10's Anniversary Update guide will be essential reading.

How to fix Pokémon Go problems

Addicted to Pokémon Go? Most of the World is, but the game isn't perfect. If you've encountered problems while trying to catch those pesky pocket monsters, check out our constantly evolving how to fix Pokemon Go problems for a solution.

Mobile Strike tips and cheats guide

Not into Pokémon Go? Then maybe Mobile Strike is for you. If you fancy giving the free – and addictive – game a whirl this weekend, check out our Mobile Strike tips and tricks guide to find out how to dominate the battlefield.

10 best travel hacks to solve common road warrior woes

Are you doing a lot of travelling this summer? We've put together some of the most common problems people encounter and the best gadgets, tips and tricks that can help you solve them.

Make sure you read our 10 best travel hacks to solve common road warrior woes guide before you set off on your travels – you can thank us when you get back!

How to start getting creative with the Prisma app

The incredible Prisma app is now available for both iPhone and Android smartphones, and it lets you turn the photos you take on your device into amazing works of art.

This weekend why not go out, take some snaps and let Prisma work its magic. Our how to start getting creative with the Prisma app guide will show you everything you need to know.