8 essential projects for the weekend

The weekend is here and we have another batch of great projects you can try your hand at over the next few days.

Many of these projects don't take too long to complete, but afterwards you should have tech that performs better than ever. You might also learn a few things you didn't know about your gadgets and gizmos.

Build a VR-ready gaming PC for less than $900/£800

In case you've missed it, it's been VR Week here on techradar, and we've been covering everything virtual-reality related. If you're keen to get in on the VR revolution, but you're on a budget, then check out our guide on how to build a VR-ready gaming PC for less than $900/£800.

Build the ultimate PC for virtual reality

If money is no object and you want the best possible VR experience, then we've also got a guide on how to build the ultimate PC for virtual reality.

This guide takes you through choosing the most powerful components available to buy today for the best way to experience virtual reality on PC.

Turn your smartphone into a virtual reality headset

If you want to get into VR this weekend but don't want to build a PC to do so, you can use your trusty smartphone instead. Check out our guide on how to turn your smartphone into a virtual reality headset to find out how you can get into virtual reality right now.

Feel like you're flying with a drone and virtual reality

If you've got a drone and a virtual reality headset then we've got this really cool project that you can try out. By combining a remote controlled drone, a 360 degree camera and a virtual reality headset you can take to the skies and feel like you're – virtually – soaring like an eagle.

Check out our how to feel like you're flying with a drone and virtual reality to find out more.

Fix your iOS 9.3 problems

iOS 9.3 has been released and while the update has gone well for many iPhone and iPad users, there's been some high profile problems with the update as well.

If you've been unlucky enough to have experienced problems with your Apple device since upgrading to iOS 9.3, don't worry as we're here to help with our guide on iOS 9.3 problems: Here's how to fix the most common issues.

Get to grips with the iPhone SE

The iPhone SE, Apple's latest smartphone that packs a lot of power into a 4-inch handset, is now on sale, so if you're excitedly unwrapping one this weekend make sure you check out our iPhone SE tips and tricks guide to help you get the most out of your new iPhone.

Speed up your Android device

If you're an Android owner, then don't worry we haven't forgotten about you! Why not take time this weekend to clean up your Android device and help give it a speed boost?

Follow our steps in our how to speed up your Android device guide to get your Android handset running better than ever.

Get started with the BBC micro:bit

We've got loads of guides on Raspberry Pi projects, but there's also a new mini PC on the scene – the excellent BBC micro:bit.

If you're interested in building your own micro:bit projects – or you want to get your kids involved – then check out our guide on how to get started with the BBC micro:bit.