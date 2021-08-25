Watching Paralympic Games 2020 on Channel 4 and get live coverage in UK and abroad

Ready to live stream the 2020 Paralympics? Channel 4 is set to show around 1,300 hours of free coverage, including live events and daily highlights.

That's fantastic news for sport living Brits, who can also catch Paralympic action online on All 4 and the dedicated Paralympics channel where there will be around-the-clock live streams hosting every sporting event taking place.

However, if you’re abroad for the 2020 Paralympic Games, you don’t have to miss out on all the gold medal events, by using a VPN service you can live stream all of the Tokyo Games, wherever your location.

Keep on reading to find out all the important information on the 2020 Paralympic Games coverage and streaming the Paralympic Games with Channel 4.

2020 Paralympic Games live on Channel 4 TV

As the UK rights holders for the third consecutive Paralympic Games, Channel 4 will be hosting extensive free live coverage of all the key events and highlights of the 2020 Paralympics.

This year Channel 4 has announced that coverage of the 2020 Paralympic Games will be better than ever before with 300 hours of coverage on both Channel 4 and More 4.

Live coverage will start at 7.30 BST every morning with the Paralympics Breakfast and will continue throughout the day on both channels. You’ll find all team sports events, including wheelchair basketball and rugby live-streamed on More 4, which is the dedicated team sports channel this year.

And Channel 4’s hit companion show The Last Leg will also return to our screens every evening at 10pm BST, featuring some big-name sporting stars as they provide a breakdown of the day’s events. We have more information on how to watch The Last Leg of Tokyo 2020 with our dedicated guide.

For a full schedule of Channel 4’s 2020 Paralympic Games coverage.

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Watching Paralympic Games 2020 online

Channel 4 has a dedicated online Paralympics microsite where you will find sixteen live streams at any one time and a total of more than 1,000 hours of live coverage.

Alternatively, All 4 - the broadcaster’s online streaming site and app - will also host the action. Online viewers can expect to find all the sporting entertainment, including interviews with experts on All 4, so, sports fans will have plenty of options when it comes to Paralympics coverage this Summer.

On what devices can I watch Paralympics on All 4?

Paralympics viewers will be able to watchon a range of different TV consoles, including Amazon Fire, PS4, Roku, Now TV, XBox One, and plenty more. Online viewers will also be able to access All 4 on both Android and iOS devices and are able to download the All 4 app to quickly access event coverage on the go.

With thousands of UK favourite shows available on All 4, including The Handmaid’s Tale, Fargo and It’s a Sin, if you haven’t already got an All 4 account then it’s really easy to set up if you head to their website, as it’s necessary to watch shows.

Can I watch All 4's Paralympics coverage in 4K?

Unlike the BBC, Channel 4 does not offer 4K streaming so you’ll find coverage of the 2020 Paralympic Games on All 4 will be in HD.

(Image credit: Karol Ciesluk / Shutterstock.com)

Does watching the Paralympic Games on Channel 4 cost anything?

If you have a TV Licence then you’re free to watch all of the Paralympic Games coverage across all of Channel 4’s sites for free without any additional costs.

If you’re watching online, you’ll need to create a free account on the All 4 website to guarantee access to all of the TV channels and coverage of the 2021 Games.

What will the Channel 4 Paralympic Games coverage be like?

As the leading UK broadcaster for the Paralympic Games, Channel 4 will be providing some of the best sports coverage this year and have announced an impressive lineup of presenters to lead the coverage of the 2021 Paralympic Games.

Live coverage will take place from Tokyo, Leeds, and London, and each day will kickstart with the Paralympics Breakfast hosted by Paralympic cyclist Arthur Williams and presenter Steph McGovern.

During the day, UK viewers will be able to watch live sport presented by Olympic expert Clare Balding who will be hosting in Leeds (CH 4 headquarters). Live from Tokyo, we’ll be seeing leading sports presenters Vick Hope, Sophie Morgan, and Lee Mackenzie hosting events each day.

If that didn’t sound exciting enough, Paralympic basketball star and TV presenter Ade Adepitan will be presenting highlights live from the ‘Tokyo Taxi’ which will give viewers a unique 'ground-level' view of the Paralympic Games.

Around-the-clock Paralympics coverage is guaranteed this year, and British viewers will be able to tune into ‘Gold Rush’ and ‘The Last Leg’ in the evenings from 7.30pm BST to catch a rundown of the day and more sporting entertainment.

Watching Paralympics in 2021 on Channel 4 outside the UK

All 4 only allows viewers to stream content with a UK IP address, so if you’re outside of the country for the Paralympic Games you’ll need to use a VPN for streaming the Tokyo Games coverage.

A VPN is really easy to use (and safe), and works by effectively changing your IP address to a different location. To watch All 4 outside of the UK, you’ll need to set a UK-based IP address. Once set up, you’ll be able to stream All 4 content like you normally would when you’re home.

