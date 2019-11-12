How to watch the Golden Joystick Awards 2019

The 37th Golden Joystick Awards ceremony takes place on November 15 – but don't worry if you don’t have a ticket, as you can watch all the action live from the comfort of your own home (or sneakily from work).

You can watch the Golden Joystick Awards on Twitch and YouTube from 7:15am PST / 10:15am EST / 3:15pm GMT on November 15, or 2:15am AEDT on November 16.

What's the schedule?

(Image credit: Future)

Starting at 3:15pm GMT, the awards will feature a pre-show hosted by Alix Wilton Regan, featuring an exclusive "Making of Arise: A Simple Story" featurette – alongside a special ‘Year in Review’ created by Special Gun Productions starring leading journalists and industry guests. Not to mention a visit to CD Projekt Red, where we’ll get a never seen before look inside the studio behind Cyberpunk 2077.

The main awards start at 4pm GMT and will be hosted by comedian Danny Wallace. There are 19 categories this year, including Ultimate Game of the Year, Most Wanted Game and PlayStation, Xbox, PC and Nintendo Games of the Year.

Five critics choice awards will also be revealed on the night, including Lifetime Achievement, Outstanding Contribution, Breakthrough Award and the overall Critics Choice Award.

Keep in mind, voting is now closed for the Golden Joystick Awards.