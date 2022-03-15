GTA 5 saves: how to transfer save progression to PS5 and Xbox Series X

Some GTA 5 saves have been around a long, long time. The title has launched on its third generation of consoles, having initially launched on the PS3 and Xbox 360. Its seemingly endless popularity has meant it's one of the most evergreen in history and remains a must-have for players nearly a decade on from its initial release.

Because of that, many have save states and GTA Online profiles they've been invested in for years. With the release of GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced, don't worry, your progress with travel with you. You can play your old saves on the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

That being said, there are some caveats and complexities to this process to get your head around. However, we can guide you through. Here's what you need to know about bringing your GTA 5 save and profile into the next generation.

How to transfer your GTA 5 saves

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Transferring your save from either the PS4 or Xbox One to the PS5 or Xbox Series X/S is not too difficult, but there are a couple of hoops you need to jump through. Bear in mind, you can only transfer one save on your Social Club account, so make sure you are uploading the one you really want.

First off, you need to have a Rockstar Social Club account. Head over to the developer's website and sign up. Once you've done that, you need to link your PlayStation and/or Xbox accounts. To do that, go into your profile settings and select the Linked Accounts tabs, then just sign in to your accounts through there.

Once you're all linked up, load into the save that you would like to bring to new generation consoles. When you've loaded into the save, go into Options and head over to the Game tab. The last option you see will say Upload Save Game. This will upload the save to Rockstar servers, ready for the next-gen transfer.

Now that you have your save uploaded. It's time to get it onto your PS5 or Xbox Series X or S. Once you have the game installed, head over to the Story tab. You should see an option to Resume Story. Select that and you can download your save.

Can you transfer between Xbox and PlayStation consoles?

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

You can, actually! If you have moved from the Xbox One to PS5 or PS4 to an Xbox Series console, don't worry - this process is available for you. It works the exact same way, and because the save is hosted by Rockstar, it can be transferred between console families.



If for some reason you were wondering if this extended to the PS3 or Xbox 360 saves, it sadly doesn't. If you've not touched your game since that generation of consoles, you're sadly a little out of luck.

Can you transfer a PC save to a next-generation console?

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Sadly, the functionality ends there. PC saves are not compatible with console saves so the process can't be done that way. You will have to start again if you were planning on moving from your rig to your new console.