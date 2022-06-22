Avalanche vs Lightning live stream: how to watch 2022 Stanley Cup Finals Game 4 online – Bolts seize momentum at Amalie

How quickly the momentum shifts. The Bolts jolted back into life with a 6-2 win on Monday, halving the series deficit and tripling their Stanley Cup Finals goal count. Having looked like they'd run away with the series, it's now the Colorado Avalanche who need to answer the critics. Their first road defeat of the 2022 playoffs has come at a very tricky time. Do they have the character to wrestle back control at Amalie? Read on as we explain how to watch a Colorado Avalanche vs Tampa Bay Lightning live stream and get the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals Game 4 online from wherever you are.
Date: Wednesday, June 22
Time: 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am BST / 10am AEST
Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida
A goalie dilemma is the last thing Jared Bednar needed right now, but Darcy Kuemper has left him with a decision to make. The Avs' first choice had to be taken out of the firing line after conceding five goals from 22 attempts in a disastrous 18 minutes of play, and Pavel Francouz looked a lot more solid when he came on. The Canadian stopper tends to bounce back fast from bad performances, but the Amalie crowd will be on top of him from the word go.
Whoever gets the nod will be hoping that Game 4 comes too soon for Nikita Kucherov, who laid on two assists on Monday before leaving the rink early after a late cross-check by Devon Toews. Brayden Point also looks unlikely for the Lightning, while Avalanche star Nazem Kadri is said to be nearing a return after undergoing thumb surgery last month.
With the Lightning suddenly in the ascendancy, the Avs need to focus on their game and not the occasion. Read on for all you need to know to get an Avalanche vs Lightning live stream online so you can watch the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals Game 4 from wherever you are in the world.
2022 Stanley Cup Finals schedule and TV channels
All times are given in ET
- Game 1: Lightning 3 - 4 Avalanche
- Game 2: Lightning 0 - 7 Avalanche
- Game 3: Avalanche 2 - 6 Lightning
- Avalanche vs Lightning Game 4: Wednesday June 22, 8pm
- Lightning vs Avalanche Game 5: Friday June 24, 8pm
- Avalanche vs Lightning Game 6*: Sunday June 26, 8pm
- Lightning vs Avalanche Game 7*: Tuesday June 28, 8pm
(* = if required)
How to watch Avalanche vs Lightning: live stream Stanley Cup Finals FREE in Canada
NHL fans in Canada are amongst the luckiest in the world, as the entire 2022 Stanley Cup Finals series is being live streamed for free on the CBC Sports website (opens in new tab).
The full Avalanche vs Lightning schedule is listed above, but the main thing you need to know is that every game is scheduled to start at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.
Every game is also being shown on the CBC and Sportsnet TV channels, as well as on SN Now, with prices starting at $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year. But why pay when you can watch Avalanche vs Lightning for free on CBC Sports?
How to watch a 2022 Stanley Cup Finals live stream from outside your country
Unfortunately, if you try to watch your domestic coverage of the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking.
That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. When this is the case, the simplest and most reliable solution is to use the best VPN service to change your IP address to a difference location. This will generally let you tune in to your local coverage, just as you would from home, and means you don't have to trawl the sketchier corners of the internet for an illegal stream.
How to watch Avalanche vs Lightning: live stream 2022 Stanley Cup Finals in the US without cable
Every single game of the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals is being televised on both ABC and ESPN 3. If you don't have either of those channels as part of your TV package, you can still watch the full Avalanche vs Lightning series without the commitment or expense of cable.
How to watch the Stanley Cup Finals without cable
Sling TV (opens in new tab) is a complete cable replacement service that includes ESPN 3 in its Sling Orange package. It normally costs $35 per month but there's currently a $17.50 discount on your first month of Sling TV (opens in new tab).
A costlier alternative is to get a FuboTV plan (opens in new tab), which includes ABC, as well as more than 100 other top channels. Its standard plan costs $69.99 per month but there's a 7-day FREE trial of FuboTV (opens in new tab), so you can try before you buy.
Alternatively, ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) is also live streaming every game of the Stanley Cup series. Monthly plans cost $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year.
But for the ultimate value, grab a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle (opens in new tab) for just $13.99 a month, which gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content in addition to all that fantastic sports action.
How to watch NHL: live stream Stanley Cup Finals 2022 in the UK
In the UK, the NHL Stanley Cup Finals are being shown on Premier Sports, but be warned that each game of the Avalanche vs Lightning series is set to get underway at 1am BST.
Premier Sports has exclusive rights to the NHL in the UK. It's available on TV from £9.99 per month through Sky (opens in new tab) and from £12.99 per month through Virgin Media (opens in new tab).
The network also has its own streaming-only options, costing £9.99 for the full works including Premier Sports 1 and 2, Free Sports, LaLiga TV, and Box Nation.
How to watch ice hockey: live stream NHL Stanley Cup Finals in Australia
ESPN, available through Foxtel, is showing every game of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Finals in Australia, and you can also stream the action on your laptop or mobile using the Foxtel Go (opens in new tab) app.
Each game of the Avalanche vs Lightning series is set to begin at 10am AEST.
You can also watch an NHL live stream on Kayo Sports (opens in new tab), which is the ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract.
Kayo lets you stream on two devices with it $25 per month Basic plan, and on three devices with its $35 Premium plan, and both come with a FREE 14-day trial (opens in new tab).
