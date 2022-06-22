Avalanche vs Lightning live stream: how to watch 2022 Stanley Cup Finals Game 4 online – Bolts seize momentum at Amalie

How quickly the momentum shifts. The Bolts jolted back into life with a 6-2 win on Monday, halving the series deficit and tripling their Stanley Cup Finals goal count. Having looked like they'd run away with the series, it's now the Colorado Avalanche who need to answer the critics. Their first road defeat of the 2022 playoffs has come at a very tricky time. Do they have the character to wrestle back control at Amalie? Read on as we explain how to watch a Colorado Avalanche vs Tampa Bay Lightning live stream and get the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals Game 4 online from wherever you are.

A goalie dilemma is the last thing Jared Bednar needed right now, but Darcy Kuemper has left him with a decision to make. The Avs' first choice had to be taken out of the firing line after conceding five goals from 22 attempts in a disastrous 18 minutes of play, and Pavel Francouz looked a lot more solid when he came on. The Canadian stopper tends to bounce back fast from bad performances, but the Amalie crowd will be on top of him from the word go.

Whoever gets the nod will be hoping that Game 4 comes too soon for Nikita Kucherov, who laid on two assists on Monday before leaving the rink early after a late cross-check by Devon Toews. Brayden Point also looks unlikely for the Lightning, while Avalanche star Nazem Kadri is said to be nearing a return after undergoing thumb surgery last month.

With the Lightning suddenly in the ascendancy, the Avs need to focus on their game and not the occasion. Read on for all you need to know to get an Avalanche vs Lightning live stream online so you can watch the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals Game 4 from wherever you are in the world.

2022 Stanley Cup Finals schedule and TV channels

All times are given in ET

Game 1: Lightning 3 - 4 Avalanche

Game 2: Lightning 0 - 7 Avalanche

Game 3: Avalanche 2 - 6 Lightning

Avalanche vs Lightning Game 4: Wednesday June 22, 8pm

Lightning vs Avalanche Game 5: Friday June 24, 8pm

Avalanche vs Lightning Game 6*: Sunday June 26, 8pm

Lightning vs Avalanche Game 7*: Tuesday June 28, 8pm

(* = if required)

How to watch Avalanche vs Lightning: live stream Stanley Cup Finals FREE in Canada

(opens in new tab) NHL fans in Canada are amongst the luckiest in the world, as the entire 2022 Stanley Cup Finals series is being live streamed for free on the CBC Sports website (opens in new tab). The full Avalanche vs Lightning schedule is listed above, but the main thing you need to know is that every game is scheduled to start at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. Every game is also being shown on the CBC and Sportsnet TV channels, as well as on SN Now, with prices starting at $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year. But why pay when you can watch Avalanche vs Lightning for free on CBC Sports? Away from home? Use a VPN to watch the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals from abroad. (opens in new tab)

How to watch a 2022 Stanley Cup Finals live stream from outside your country

Unfortunately, if you try to watch your domestic coverage of the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking.

That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. When this is the case, the simplest and most reliable solution is to use the best VPN service to change your IP address to a difference location. This will generally let you tune in to your local coverage, just as you would from home, and means you don't have to trawl the sketchier corners of the internet for an illegal stream.

Use a VPN to watch Stanley Cup Finals online from anywhere

How to use a VPN for the Stanley Cup Finals

Using a VPN to watch the Stanley Cup Finals free on CBC Sports is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from Canada, just head to the CBC Sports streaming service (opens in new tab)

How to watch Avalanche vs Lightning: live stream 2022 Stanley Cup Finals in the US without cable

How to watch NHL: live stream Stanley Cup Finals 2022 in the UK

(opens in new tab) In the UK, the NHL Stanley Cup Finals are being shown on Premier Sports, but be warned that each game of the Avalanche vs Lightning series is set to get underway at 1am BST. Premier Sports has exclusive rights to the NHL in the UK. It's available on TV from £9.99 per month through Sky (opens in new tab) and from £12.99 per month through Virgin Media (opens in new tab). The network also has its own streaming-only options, costing £9.99 for the full works including Premier Sports 1 and 2, Free Sports, LaLiga TV, and Box Nation. If you're outside the UK, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply download and install a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions below to live stream the action just as you would if you were at home.

How to watch ice hockey: live stream NHL Stanley Cup Finals in Australia