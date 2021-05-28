This Philips Blender is at its lowest price ever

The best blenders make light work of blitzing fruit and pulverising vegetables so you can enjoy velvety soups, smoothies and sauces in just a few minutes – but they can be costly, so a good blender deal is always welcome.

In the UK, Amazon has slashed 50% off the price of the Philips HR3752/01 vacuum blender reducing it to £129.99 from £260 . This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this blender, beating those we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday . (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best blender deals in your region.)

Today's best Philips HR3752/01 vacuum blender deal in the UK

Philips HR3752/01 vacuum blender: £260 £129.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked £130 off the cost of this vacuum blender, which comes with four presets for blender food and crushing ice. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this blender – beating even those we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but it won’t last long. So, you should snap up this blender deal now. View Deal

The Philips HR3752/01 differs from other blenders on the market due to its vacuum feature, which sucks out the oxygen from the jug before blending. This not only ensures there’s less bubbles and foam than when using a standard blender, but also means the item can be left on the side for longer before it separates and, in the case of pureed fruit, turns brown.

In our tests, the 1400-watt motor which generates speeds of up to 35,000 rpm, puréed banana, avocado and spinach into a smooth liquid within 30 seconds. The blender is noisy, reaching 100db in use. However, as you’ll only hear the sound for short bursts at a time, we think this level is acceptable.

