This Google Pixel 6a pre-order deal includes a valuable free gift

Google Pixel 6a pre-orders are now live. Buy direct from the Google Store, though, and you get a neat little bonus with your purchase: a free pair of Google Pixel Buds A-Series that would usually cost £100.

The Google Pixel 6a was first announced at the Google IO 2022 conference with a budget-friendly price of £399. It comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage, plus there are three different color options, including Charcoal (that's black), Chalk (that's white) and Sage (a pale green). As a more affordable alternative to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, it borrows a number of key features from those well-rated flagship phones but cuts a few corners elsewhere to drop the price.

Similarly, then, the Google Pixel Buds A-Series are a downscaled version of the Pixel Buds 2. They may not be the most comfortable option – and lack some advanced features such as noise-cancellation and wireless charging – but we found they are a decent pair of true wireless earbuds in our review. They come into their own, too, when paired with Google Pixel devices, so it's a useful extra to go with your new smartphone.

You've got from now until August 1st to take advantage of this Google Pixel 6a pre-order offer at the Google Store. Meanwhile, the smartphone is scheduled for release on July 28, so you've got some time after launch to grab it in case you want to hang around for our verdict. We'll bring you that as soon as possible and whether it claims a spot in our best cheap phones guide.

Pixel 6a pre-order at the Google Store

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6a: £399 at Google Store (opens in new tab)

Free Pixel Buds A-Series - Google Pixel 6a pre-orders are now available from the Google Store for £399 in either Charcoal, Chalk or Sage. As an added bonus for buying between now and August 1, you also get a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series alongside Google's latest budget smartphone.

Back to the phone: let's hit you with those key specs. The Google Pixel 6a has a 6.1-inch OLED screen with a 1080 x 2400 resolution, HDR support and a 60Hz refresh rate - that means it's smaller and less responsive compared to its siblings.

These are all understandable compromises given the price, though. And, as we saw with the Google Pixel 5a, it means the emphasis for the Pixel 6a is on delivering a solid mid-range phone with a great camera (including the clever Magic Eraser trickery), all-day battery life and a performance-boosting Tensor chip.