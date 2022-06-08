Google Pixel 6a pre-orders: when and how to get Google's latest budget smartphone

Google Pixel 6a pre-orders will open on July 21 worldwide if you're interested in picking up the brand's latest budget Android flagship. Revealed at the Google I/O event back in May, the Google Pixel 6a (opens in new tab) device looks to pack in a ton of handy upgrades and features in a device that starts at just $449 / £399.

Is it likely to be one of the best phones (opens in new tab) for under $500? The jury is still out on this since we haven't had a chance to get our hands on it yet. However, it's safe to say that using the excellent Google Pixel 6 (opens in new tab) as a base is likely to prove a winner if you're looking for powerful specs at a reasonable price.

Cut to the chase

What is it? Google's new mid-range Pixel

Google's new mid-range Pixel When are pre-orders live? Thursday, July 21

Thursday, July 21 When is it released? Wednesday, July 28

Wednesday, July 28 How much does it cost? $449 / £399 / AU$749

Google Pixel 6A specs OS: Android 12

Display: 6.1-inch OLED (1080 x 2400, 60Hz)

CPU: Google Tensor

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB

Rear cameras: 12.2MP main (f/1.7), 12.2MP (f/2.2) ultrawide

Front camera: 8MP (f/2.0)

Battery: 4,410mAh

Size: 6 x 2.8 x 0.35 inches

Weight: 6.3 ounces

Colors: Chalk, Charcoal, Sage

The Google Pixel 6a features the same basic design as the Pixel 6 - with a unique crossbar camera housing on the back. It swaps out the metal case housing for a plastic one but keeps the glass back as well as the overall aesthetic. Internally, the Pixel 6a features the same Google Tensor chip, which is the standout feature of the device. It's not the fastest mobile chip on the market, but it's decent and up to five times speedier than the chip in the Pixel 5a Google claims.

Screen-wise, the Pixel 6a features a 6.1-inch OLED screen with the same punch-hole design as the other 6-series devices. It supports HDR and 1080 x 2400 resolution, par for the course, but only a 60Hz refresh rate, which is on the slow side in today's market. Its cameras are 12.2MP f/1.7 main, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, and 8MP on the front-facing camera - and support the same Real Tone and Magic Eraser trickery as the standard Pixel 6.

Google Pixel 6A pre-orders in the US

Google Pixel 6a: from $449 at the Google Store

Google itself will be opening pre-orders on July 21 and will likely be offering unlocked devices, carrier variants, and options for its own Google Fi service. While we don't know any details for opening promotions, there will probably be new customer discounts or trade-in rebates available for the Fi service specifically. We could also see carrier promotions that echo those at AT&T, Verizon, and others - which are likely to be trade-in rebates.

Google Pixel 6a: from $449 at Verizon

Verizon is likely to be one of the big carriers offering Pixel 6a pre-orders at launch - as it did so on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro at release. Promotions-wise, there are no confirmed details right now but it's likely it will lead with a trade-in rebate that could potentially cover the entire device, which is a common deal at the carrier currently. Since it's a more budget-minded device, we could also see the 6a being offered with a flat discount with a new line on an unlimited plan. Watch this space.

Google Pixel 6a: from $449 at Amazon

Amazon stocked the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro at launch so we're expecting the retailer to do so again with Pixel 6a pre-orders. This retailer tends to be popular thanks to Prime delivery so there's potential for the device to sell out despite Amazon generally not offering anything special in regards to promotions.

Google Pixel 6A pre-orders in the UK

Google Pixel 6a: from £399 at the Google Store

For those in the UK, you'll be looking at paying £399 upfront for an unlocked Pixel 6a pre-order from the official Google Store. Promotions-wise, it's likely there will be some kind of limited trade-in rebate up for grabs since this is a common promotion at the retailer. This retailer, and others, also offered a free pair of Bose 700 headphones back when the Pixel 6 was released. We wouldn't count on this promo cropping up again, however, as the Pixel 6a comes in at a much lower price.

Google Pixel 6a: from £399 at the Carphone Warehouse

If you're looking to pick up your Google Pixel 6a pre-order with a tariff then you'll likely find a myriad of excellent options at Carphone Warehouse at launch. Alongside options from O2, Three, Vodafone and more, you'll be able to compare all your options at this retailer. As of writing, there are no details on tariff details or promotions, however, so bear that in mind.

Should you pre-order the Google Pixel 6A?

We can't give definitive advice since we haven't thoroughly tested the Google Pixel 6a yet. However, just from the specs sheet alone, it's fairly easy to judge what this device is likely to offer for the price.

Firstly, the main selling point of this device is the chip. Having Google's own Tensor CPU inside this device gives it the same power (on paper) as last year's flagship Google Pixel 6 Pro (opens in new tab). Having such a beefy chip in a budget device is an attractive proposition since it unlocks a lot of potential for nifty tricks like the Magic Eraser tool for the camera. As you'd imagine, it's more than enough to breeze through the vast majority of apps and offer great, zippy general performance.

Where the new Pixel 6a falls down, however, is with its 60Hz display. It's an OLED screen, which is fantastic for colors and picture quality, but it's not uncommon to find 120Hz displays on budget devices in 2022. If you're coming from a similar device with a 60Hz device, then you might not be bothered. If you're coming from a 90Hz or 120Hz device, however, then it's likely you'll notice the difference when you're scrolling through content. For context, higher refresh rates make content appear to move more smoothly when you're scrolling or minimizing apps.

So, in our eyes, whether you should pre-order the Google Pixel 6a comes down to what you value with your device. If you're looking for a clean software experience, power, and a great camera then the Pixel 6a is likely to be a real winner. If you prioritize a zippy display, then you'll likely find a better refresh rate screen elsewhere for the same price.