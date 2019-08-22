These Sennheiser noise-cancelling headphones are half price at Amazon

Noise-cancelling headphones can be really pricey – just look at the class-leading Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Headphones, for instance – but they don't have to be.

That much is proven by the Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNCs, which have been given an enormous 50% discount at Amazon, bringing their price down from £179.99 to a very reasonable £89.99.

That's a saving of £90, which is great when you consider these wireless headphones' travel-friendly design, 20-hour battery life, and effective noise cancellation technology.

There may be flashier noise-cancelling headphones on the market, like the newly launched Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700s, but if you're looking to spend under £100 on your new over-ear headphones, the Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNCs are a great choice.

Check out the deal below.

Today's best Sennheiser headphones deal