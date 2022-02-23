These noise-cancelling wireless earbuds have dropped to their lowest price

Noise-cancelling wireless earbuds like the AirPods Pro can be pricey, but models like the EarFun Air Pro prove that you can block out the world around you while enjoying your music without breaking the bank - and now, they've dropped to their lowest ever price.

Amazon has slashed the price of the EarFun Air Pro from £69.99 to £58.49 - and with an additional 15% voucher, the price falls to just £49.72. That's an incredibly low price for a pair of wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best prices in your region.)

You'll need to tick the box that says 'Apply 15% voucher' to get the full discount.

Today's best wireless earbuds deal

EarFun Air Pro: £69.99 £49.72 at Amazon

Save £20.27 - The EarFun Air Pro are among the best budget wireless earbuds we've tested, offering ANC, well-balanced audio, and a novel design at a great price. This new deal brings them down to their lowest ever price - just don't forget to tick the box that says 'Apply 15% voucher' for the full discount.

The EarFun Air Pro are a great budget alternative to pricier noise-cancelling wireless earbuds like the AirPods Pro and the Sony WF-1000XM4, offering a remarkably cheap price.

Their clean, angular design stands out from other true wireless earbuds on the market, while a 32-hour battery life makes them long-lasting enough to use on your commute.

The EarFun Air Pro offer an energetic, warm sound, with prominent bass frequencies that will appeal to casual music listeners. Audiophiles will crave more detail, but these earbuds are fine for listening to music and podcasts on-the-go.

The noise cancellation is very effective for the price, and comes with an audio passthrough feature that lets you hear your surroundings when needed.

