These excellent Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds have never been cheaper

For today only, the Sony WF-1000XM3 are down to just £75.99 at Amazon - that's the cheapest price ever for some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy.

The best price we'd seen for the Sony WF-1000XM3 before today was £90 at the start of the year - and today's deal is also £23 less than the offer during last year's Black Friday sales. They're also a massive £123 less than the more recent WF-1000XM4, which only have small design and feature upgrades. If you've been looking out for a bargain on a quality pair of wireless earbuds, then, it's unlikely this will be beaten for some time.

What sets the Sony WF-1000XM3 apart from the rest is its superior noise-cancelling technology that can more effectively block out ambient sound compared to its competition. They also boast a reasonable 8-hour battery life on a single charge, plus an extra 24 hours with the included charging case. There's Alexa built-in, too, that you can use to control supported devices to play music, receive alerts and interact with smart home tech.

Overall, this is one of the best earbuds deals we've ever seen on a more premium set. Remember, it's only available until the end of the day, so pick it up fast to avoid missing out.

Today's best Sony WF-1000XM3 deal

Sony WF-1000XM3: £109.50 £75.99 at Amazon

Save £33 – You can get this fantastic pair of earbuds for the lowest price they've ever been - but for today only. At over £100 less than the latest model, too, this is a huge saving worth taking advantage of considering the relatively small upgrades between the two pairs. The WF-1000XM3 boast a combined battery life of up to 24 hours, industry-leading noise-cancelling technology and Alexa support.

We've dropped a few more of today's best earbuds deals below so you can compare and get an idea of just how cheap these are when put next to the other top earbuds. If you'd prefer to go for one of Apple's various earbuds, we've got a look at all the latest AirPods deals available right now. You can have a look at the best Sony WH-1000XM3 deals right now too for the top savings on a pair of the best over-ear headphones.