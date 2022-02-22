The most affordable Instant Pot on the market is now even cheaper

Amazon has slashed 29% off the price of the Instant Pot Duo , reducing it from £89.99 to just £63.99 , which is just £6 more than the lowest price we’ve seen for this entry-level multi-cooker (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Instant Pot deals in your region.)

The best Instant Pots are versatile appliances that offer a multitude of cooking methods in one device, so you don’t clutter up your countertops with an array of kitchen gadgets. However, they can be a pricey purchase, so a good Instant Pot deal is always welcome.

The Instant Pot Duo is the brand’s entry-level multi-cooker and offers seven different cooking functions including pressure cooking, slow cooking, and steaming. It has a 5.7-litre capacity, which Instant says is enough for four portions.

Today's best Instant Pot deal in the UK

Instant Pot Duo 5.7 litre: £89.99 £63.99 at Amazon

Save £26 - Amazon has knocked 29% off the price of this Instant Pot, which has 13 one-touch programs offering pre-defined temperatures and cooking durations to make preparing an array of dishes far easier. While this isn’t a record-low price for the multi-cooker – it has previously dropped to £57.97 – it’s still good value, and we don’t know how long this deal reduction will last so we suggest you snap it up quickly.

On test, we found the pressure-cooking feature produced succulent and tender meat within 60 minutes – far quicker than using traditional methods. We also found it easy to tweak the cooking times and temperatures of the preset if the dishes weren’t cooked to our tastes.

It’s worth remembering that as the Instant Pot Duo is the brand’s entry-level model, it does lack some of the features you’ll find on more expensive Instant Pot cookers. While some of these, such as a cooking progress indicator, won’t make a huge amount of difference to most users, there is one major drawback of this version – the inner pot can't be used on the hob, so you’ll need to sear meat and vegetables in another pan before cooking meals.

More Instant Pot deals

You can see all of today’s best Instant Pot deals in your region below