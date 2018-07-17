The best cheap Amazon Fire tablet deals in July 2018

If you're looking for a great deal on a tablet, Amazon's Fire tablets are definitely worth your consideration. Even at list price, each of the models available offer exceptional value.

Whether you want the top-of-the-line 10-inch model with an HD display or the unbelievably cheap 7-inch edition, each Fire tablet comes with Alexa, Amazon's super helpful virtual voice assistant.

These tablets let you play games, shop online, check email, take photos, listen to music, and more - all in an incredibly portable and incredibly affordable form.

Below you will find the best prices on each of the Amazon Fire tablets; be sure to check back often, though, as they are frequently discounted.

Amazon Fire 7

Amazon's most popular Fire tablet

Display: 7 inches | Resolution: 1024 x 600 | Memory: 1GB RAM | Storage: 8GB/16GB | Cameras: VGA front-facing and 2-megapixel rear-facing | Battery Life: 8 hours

Crazy cheap price

Strong battery life

Screen is low-res

Poor camera

The least expensive of Amazon's Fire tablet, the Fire 7 is available at impulse-buy price level. It doesn't have an HD screen, but it does comes with Alexa, the virtual assistant from the Amazon Echo devices. You can also have different profiles through Amazon FreeTime so it's possible to share among different members of the family, although at such a low price, there's no reason not to get more than one.

Amazon Fire HD 8

A revamped beast

Display: 8 inches | Resolution: 1280 x 800 | Memory: 1.5GB RAM | Storage: 16GB/32GB | Cameras: VGA front-facing and 2-megapixel rear-facing | Battery Life: 12 hours

Low price

Lots of storage

Screen lacks sharpness

Poor speakers

For a startling low price, the Amazon Fire HD 8 is one of the best tablets around, especially if you've been meaning to join Amazon's ecosystem. Mobile gamers will appreciate the improved tech inside the most recent version as it comes with more storage, 50% more RAM, and a 1.3GHz processor. Better yet, the 2017 edition also comes with integrated Alexa, the excellent virtual assistant from the Amazon Echo line, but doesn't cost anymore than the previous model.

Amazon Fire HD 10

A top-notch tablet at a great price

Display: 10.1 inches | Resolution: 1920 x 1200 | Memory: 2GB RAM | Storage: 32GB/64GB | Cameras: VGA front-facing and 2-megapixel rear-facing | Battery Life: 10 hours

Cheap

Full HD display

Plastic design

Poor camera

Amazon gave the Fire HD 10-inch tablet a much needed overhaul in 2017, thankfully without raising the price. The cheapest model comes with 32GB of storage, has a full HD 1080p screen, and has 2GB of RAM to run even faster than before. All this and the RRP comes in at just £149/$149. The headline feature, though, is the introduction of the Alexa voice-activated virtual assistant to the tablet, which allows you to access a wealth of features by just asking.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition

A tablet built to survive kids

Display: 7 inches | Resolution: 1024 x 600 | Memory: 1GB RAM | Storage: 16GB | Cameras: VGA front-facing and 2-megapixel rear-facing | Battery Life: 8 hours

Durable

Two-year warranty

Amazon app store is somewhat limited

Got tech-hungry children, but don't want them to share your phone or tablet with them? The Amazon Fire Kids Edition tablet could be the answer. In addition to enhanced durability (look at the size of that housing), it also comes with a two-year guarantee, which covers the tablet - even if the kids break it - no questions asked. There are plenty of software safeguards too, such as making sure they can only watch appropriate content online, adjustable screen-time limits, and access to loads of age-appropriate games.

Have more than one child? You can save when you buy a two-pack.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition

HD on a kid-tough tablet

Display: 8 inches | Resolution: 1280 x 800 | Memory: 1.5GB RAM | Storage: 32GB | Cameras: VGA front-facing and 2-megapixel rear-facing | Battery Life: 12 hours

HD screen for cheap

Rugged

Amazon app store is somewhat limited

As its name suggests, the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is bigger and better than the Fire 7 Kids. For one, you're getting a larger screen with HD visuals. The sound is better too as the mono speaker has been traded in for Dolby Atmos and dual stereo speakers. The battery has been boosted up to around 12 hours, compared to the eight offered by the smaller model, and you get 32GB of storage instead of 16GB. You're still getting that same tough build quality and two-year guarantee too, so there's no reason to make your child grow up with SD visuals.

Don't want your kids fighting over the tablet? You can save when you buy a two-pack.