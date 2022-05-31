Smarten up your set and save up to 37% with these Fire TV Stick deals at Amazon

Need to add some Smart features to your TV? Amazon has just launched a series of new discounts with up to 37% off its full range of Fire TV Stick devices.

Let's start with today's cheapest option, which is the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for £22.99 (was £29.99) (opens in new tab). This is the least expensive and most basic streaming stick, so lacks a few of the more modern features and capabilities, but it will allow you to watch shows and films from all the most popular services in full HD. Alexa voice controls are supported, too, but you won't be able to control connected devices such as your TV or soundbar.

To do that, you'll want to upgrade to the standard Fire TV Stick for £24.99 (was £39.99) (opens in new tab). Of all today's deals, this is the best one as it brings the streaming stick to within £5 of its cheapest ever price. Again, full HD content is supported, as well as Alexa voice controls.

To view films and TV in higher quality, though, you need to pick up the Fire TV Stick 4K that's now £34.99 (was £44.99) (opens in new tab). It has all the same features as the previous model but, as the name suggests, you can watch 4K content with this device with a relevant subscription. Our one caveat is that this one has actually been £10 cheaper in the past, so if you're not in a rush to buy today it could be less in a few months' time.

In fact, that's a bit of a running theme for all of these offers, as all of the devices have actually been slightly cheaper in the past. Some patience may be rewarded with an even better deal in about a month with Amazon's mega-sale set to take place in July. Nevertheless, today's prices are good considering we're outside of a major sales event like Black Friday or Amazon Prime Day if you're ready to buy right now.

