This Shark vacuum cleaner is back to its Black Friday price

The best vacuum cleaners are powerful enough to remove all dust, pet hair and other debris in their way, but they can be costly – so a good deal is always welcome – and Amazon and AO.com have just discounted one of the best Shark vacuums we’ve tested.

In the UK, the Shark DuoClean Powered Lift-Away Upright NZ801 has been discounted to £199.99 from £349.99 – that’s a 43% saving. Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Shark vacuum cleaner deals in your region.)

The Shark DuoClean Powered Lift-Away Upright NZ801, which has been reduced to the same price it was on Black Friday, rivaled Dyson’s range of cordless vacuum cleaners when it came to suction power in our testing. It picked up dust, cereal, pet hair, and human hair with ease. It also has Shark’s Anti Hair Wrap feature to prevent hair from getting tangled around the brush roller.

Today's best Shark DuoClean Powered Lift-Away Upright NZ801 deals in the UK

Shark DuoClean Powered Lift-Away Upright NZ801: £349.99 £199.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked £150 off the cost of this Shark vacuum cleaner. It’s the best deal we’ve seen for the corded vacuum cleaner, which has as a lift-away dust canister that can be detached from the main wand and handle when cleaning stairs, since Black Friday. Be quick though, as the offer won’t last. View Deal

Shark DuoClean Powered Lift-Away Upright NZ801: £349.9 9 £199.99 at AO.com

AO.com has matched Amazon’s offer on the Shark device, which comes with an arsenal of tools, including a long under-appliance tool that's ideal for getting the fluff out from under the fridge. It’s not the cheapest price we’ve seen for the corded vacuum, as in 2019 it reached as low as £164, but this is still a very good deal. View Deal

Corded vacuum cleaners tend to be slightly heavier than the best cordless vacuums, and the Shark DuoClean Powered Lift-Away Upright is no exception, weighing in at 6.4kg compared to the Dyson V11 which weighs 3kg. That said, despite its weight, it moves over all floor types easily, and as it’s a corded model, you don’t have to interrupt your cleaning session to charge the battery, as you would with a cordless vacuum.

